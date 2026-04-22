The Most Memorable Met Gala Looks of All Time

Ana Escalante's avatar
By
published
in Features
Celebrities on the Met Gala red carpet.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

If there's one night that consistently delivers jaw-dropping fashion, internet-breaking moments, and just the right amount of red carpet chaos, it's the Met Gala. Every year, I find myself scrolling for hours, dissecting every feather, train, and sheer illusion panel, in the name of answering one impossible question: What are the best Met Gala outfits of all time?

Let's be honest. "Best dressed Met Gala attendee of all time" isn't just a title. It's a debate. It's Cher in barely-there Bob Mackie, Princess Diana rewriting royal dress codes, and Rihanna ascending literal fashion-royalty status (multiple times, might I add). The Met Gala red carpet best dressed moments aren't just about clothes. They're about cultural shifts, risk-taking, and those rare looks that instantly make fashion history.

That's what makes this list so fun and so subjective. From the unapologetic excess of the '80s and the polished minimalism of the '90s to the experimental looks of the 2000s and the meme-worthy and theme-dominating looks of the 2010s and 2020s, the Met Gala has given us decades of style moments to obsess over. They might not be your cup of tea, but they sure are unforgettable.

Consider this your definitive, highly opinionated, fashion editor–approved walkthrough of the best dressed Met Gala of all time—era by era, look by iconic look. Let's get into it.

What is the Met Gala 2026 theme?

According to Vogue, the Met Gala 2026 theme is officially Costume Art. The theme ties directly to the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, which explores how clothing and the dressed body have been depicted across thousands of years of art history—pairing actual garments with paintings, sculptures, and more.

Now, when it comes to what we'll actually see on the steps, the dress code is where things get fun. For 2026, it's Fashion Is Art, a different theme that plays in conjunction with the Costume Institute's exhibition.

When is the Met Gala 2026?

Mark your calendar: The Met Gala 2026 is set for Monday, May 4, 2026. As always, it falls on the first Monday in May aka fashion's biggest night.

Where can I watch the Met Gala 2026 red carpet?

If your invite to the Met Gala 2026 got lost in the mail this year (same!), the next best thing is watching the Met Gala red carpet live. The official livestream will be hosted by Vogue and kicks off at 6 p.m. ET, streaming across its website, YouTube, and TikTok.

If you want the fashion-person commentary—the real reason we're all watching—we've got you. Who What Wear will be reacting in real time on our socials with best dressed breakdowns and all the moments that matter.

See the Best Met Gala Looks of All Time

'80s

Images of celebrities at the Met Gala in the 1980s.

WHO: Diane von Furstenberg

WHAT: Attending the 1984 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Images of celebrities at the Met Gala in the 1980s.

WHO: Cher

WHAT: Attending the 1985 Met Gala

WEAR: Bob Mackie dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Images of celebrities at the Met Gala in the 1980s.

WHO: Diana Vreeland

WHAT: Attending the 1980 Met Gala

WEAR: Saint Laurent outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Images of celebrities at the Met Gala in the 1980s.

WHO: Diana Ross

WHAT: Attending the 1981 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Images of celebrities at the Met Gala in the 1980s.

WHO: Bianca Jagger

WHAT: Attending the 1981 Met Gala

WEAR: Dior gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Images of celebrities at the Met Gala in the 1980s.

WHO: Iman

WHAT: Attending the 1981 Met Gala

WEAR: Calvin Klein dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'90s

Images of celebrities at the Met Gala in the 1990s.

WHO: Naomi Campbell

WHAT: Attending the 1995 Met Gala

WEAR: Versace dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Images of celebrities at the Met Gala in the 1990s.

WHO: Kate Moss

WHAT: Attending the 1995 Met Gala

WEAR: Calvin Klein dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)