The Most Memorable Met Gala Looks of All Time

If there's one night that consistently delivers jaw-dropping fashion, internet-breaking moments, and just the right amount of red carpet chaos, it's the Met Gala. Every year, I find myself scrolling for hours, dissecting every feather, train, and sheer illusion panel, in the name of answering one impossible question: What are the best Met Gala outfits of all time?
That's what makes this list so fun and so subjective. From the unapologetic excess of the '80s and the polished minimalism of the '90s to the experimental looks of the 2000s and the meme-worthy and theme-dominating looks of the 2010s and 2020s, the Met Gala has given us decades of style moments to obsess over. They might not be your cup of tea, but they sure are unforgettable.
Consider this your definitive, highly opinionated, fashion editor–approved walkthrough of the best dressed Met Gala of all time—era by era, look by iconic look. Let's get into it.
What is the Met Gala 2026 theme?
According to Vogue, the Met Gala 2026 theme is officially Costume Art. The theme ties directly to the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, which explores how clothing and the dressed body have been depicted across thousands of years of art history—pairing actual garments with paintings, sculptures, and more.
Now, when it comes to what we'll actually see on the steps, the dress code is where things get fun. For 2026, it's Fashion Is Art, a different theme that plays in conjunction with the Costume Institute's exhibition.
When is the Met Gala 2026?
Mark your calendar: The Met Gala 2026 is set for Monday, May 4, 2026. As always, it falls on the first Monday in May aka fashion's biggest night.
Where can I watch the Met Gala 2026 red carpet?
If your invite to the Met Gala 2026 got lost in the mail this year (same!), the next best thing is watching the Met Gala red carpet live. The official livestream will be hosted by Vogue and kicks off at 6 p.m. ET, streaming across its website, YouTube, and TikTok.
If you want the fashion-person commentary—the real reason we're all watching—we've got you. Who What Wear will be reacting in real time on our socials with best dressed breakdowns and all the moments that matter.