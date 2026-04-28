If you've ever watched your screen in awe of the beautiful people who whisk you from futuristic utopias to Regency-era ballrooms, you have their on-set hair and makeup artists to thank. In Behind the Beauty, we take a peek inside the glam trailer with the experts who track each mascara-stained tear and carefully placed curl for continuity, wake up at 3 in the morning for early call times, and shape your favorite films and shows into the moments that define culture. Beauty is its own character, and here, we give it the stage.
Psychedelic glitter tears on 35-millimeter film. Rhinestone-studded eyes under stadium lights. Vivid flicks of eyeliner in geometric and organic shapes. There is precisely one show that comes to mind with these visions of glamour, so let's say it together: Euphoria.
The lauded HBO drama is back after a four-year hiatus, impacted by industry-wide strikes, the hectic filming schedules of an in-demand cast, and the tragic passing of Angus Cloud, who portrayed Fezco in seasons 1 and 2. As of three weeks ago, the show has officially returned to its regularly scheduled programming (Euphoria Sundays, as the internet so lovingly calls them), and viewers are abuzz with the one thing that may be more alluring than the twisted plot and A-list actors—the makeup, headed up by Doniella "Donni" Davy, celebrity makeup artist, Half Magic founder, and Emmy Award winner.
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Davy recognizes that she, along with her crewmates Kirsten Coleman and Tara Lang Shah, made history by deepening storylines and inspiring entire makeup movements in past seasons. "[Fans] were like, 'I've never worn makeup before, but I am doing it for the first time now, and I've never felt more like myself [than] in green sparkly eye shadow,'" she says with a grin. "And that is so fucking cool. It is life-changing shit to find a new version of yourself that feels so much like you."
Though gripped with the fear of following her magnum opus, Davy chose to welcome this anxious rush ahead of season 3—letting that twist in her gut drag her down familiar rabbit holes and thought spirals in pursuit of feral creativity.
"I obsessed so much during season 1," Davy tells me over a crackly Zoom call. Now, seven years later, I ask her what season 3 Donni wishes she could tell season 1 Donni. She chuckles softly in response. "Your obsession and your fixation on all of this is exactly what it needs to be. It's not a defect," she replies. "There's not something wrong with you. This is going to make history, so just keep obsessing. It will not be for nothing."
With full abandon, Davy plunged into the dark-sided world of Rue Bennett (Zendaya), Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), Cassie Jacobs (née Howard after this week's episode, portrayed by Sydney Sweeney), and more, manifesting the "feral head-to-toe glam" of season 3, as the MUA describes it. Below, get an exclusive look behind the beauty that makes Euphoria, well, euphoric.
The Creative Direction
Here's the thing about those aforementioned glittery thought spirals: They often place Davy in a pressure cooker of creativity. Good—it helps her. She admits that it isn't the framework for the most organized process (a lot of dreaming up looks in the car on the way to set, a few face charts and test runs after seeing the wardrobe), but it jives with showrunner Sam Levinson's workflow and leaves room for cast collaboration. Demie, for instance, prefers a hands-on approach, helping curate mood boards and source imagery for her HBIC character. Sweeney is more laissez-faire, allowing Davy to take full control without many requests. Hunter Schafer (Jules) is "always positive and down for anything," resulting in the character's eccentric eye looks that thousands of fans have tried to copy. Since starting to work together nearly eight years ago, Davy and the cast have built trust in each other to get these characters camera ready, even if they don't know where they're starting that morning.
"There are a lot of eyes on the glam. There are a lot of eyes on the show, and I'm just trying to stay true to what the characters are going through this season," says Davy. She knows that the audience wants the bright-blue, blinged-out eyes that Maddy and Cassie sported on the football field as high school cheerleaders. She also knows fans might be upset, even at her, to see less of that now. However, the story has jumped five years into the future in Euphoria time, and those high school juniors are now working adults. You don't wear the same makeup you did at 17, do you?
"That is the secret sauce. … It has nothing to do with trends. It has nothing to do with my own wishes for each of the characters," she adds. "They're not meant to just be cool makeup looks. They're meant to be a total insight into what's going on with the character."
Though each character has their own beauty aesthetic, there are a few mainstays across the board: glowy, lived-in skin and hairline-sharp eyeliner. "I'm always adding rawness and realness back into the skin, especially over a hefty glam," says Davy, who trusts Half Magic's Dew Lock Set + Refresh Mist to diffuse camera-necessary powder. "And the winged liner has got to be sharp as hell. If it's not, I can't have it. It just looks so juicy on camera."
Surprisingly, it's the nail looks that influence the entire beauty operation. Celebrity manicurist Caroline Cotten, who also designed the nails for Zendaya's 2025 Met Gala look and Chappell Roan's MAC campaigns, headed up the nail department for season 3. Already, we've seen a bevy of colorful duck nails at the Silver Slipper strip club (more on that later), teal French tips for Faye Valentine, and abstract and artsy manis for Jules in the first three episodes. But on the Euphoria set, everything can change in a flash, which requires flexibility in the beauty department. "[Sometimes], they clash, but that's fine. That's also a vibe," Davy says with a shrug. And so the show's eclecticism lives on.