The Easy and Very Chic Way Fashionable People Are Styling Their Bobs for Autumn
Another day, another bob hair trend that has me debating whether to finally get the chop. I wasn't sure if this popular hairstyle was still going to be trending this autumn, but it seems as if the bob is here to stay, and I for one am not mad about it.
Although they are already plenty of bob hairstyles out there for you to take inspiration from, I want to talk a little bit about the "tucked bob". What is this new bob trend, I hear you ask? Coined by hair stylist and hair trend expert, Tom Smith, the tucked bob has been spotted on the likes of Lily Collins, Gigi Hadid, America Ferrera and Hailey Bieber (just to name a few). If you ask me, it might just be one of the chicest short hairstyles to try this season, and will elevate your look in seconds. Intrigued? I thought so. Keep on scrolling for everything you need to know...
What Is a Tucked Bob?
After listening in on an autumn hair trends talk with Smith himself, I've learnt everything there is to know about the tucked bob. As described by Smith, "[the tucked bob is] a bob haircut that is either one length or lightly layered, secured behind one or both ears." As you can probably tell, this style is so easy to achieve, and can work on all lengths and styles of bob.
In terms of styling, Smith advises trying the trend on hair that has a bit of product in it. "Freshly washed or fluffy hair can be hard to secure behind the ear," he explains. "Use a volume spray or mousse before blow-drying for extra style support and use a strong hold hairspray on the hair around the ear to secure." If you want a more stable result, you can even use a small clip behind the ear to hold the hair in place.
Tucked Bob Inspiration
1. Straight Tucked Bob
How chic does Lily Collins look with her tucked bob?
2. Wavy Tucked Bob
This style looks great with loose waves.
3. Braided Tucked Bob
The perfect autumn haircut.
4. Tucked Bob With Hair Accessory
Use a fun clip for even more of a statement.
5. Glossy Tucked Bob
This hairstyle means business.
6. Face-Framing Tucked Bob
For something a little bit different, try leaving one or two strands of hair in front of your ears to frame your face.
7. Tucked Micro Bob
So cool.
8. Relaxed Tucked Bob
This style is great for everyday.
9. Tucked Bob With Flicked Ends
Even Hailey Bieber is a fan.
10. Tucked Bob With Fringe
It works so well with a fringe.
11. Tucked Bob With Side Parting
A side parting also compliments it perfectly.
Products You Need for a Tucked Bob
As mentioned above, a volumising mousse will help to keep this style in place.
Clips are also great for holding the style in place, and these ones are so cute.
This style looks gorgeous with curls, and this cream will help to enhance your natural hair texture.
The best texture spray for giving your bob some movement.
Another one of my favourite products. This hair wax stick will help to keep your tucked bob in place.
Opening image: @tylynnnguyen
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
