I am admittedly not a The Row person. I am too loud (both actually and aesthetically) for its whispering splendor. Nothing about me is subtle, but I do appreciate how simplicity is imbued into all of its pieces. And often I do find that the brand's footwear sways me over to the dark side. I love kooky ballet flats (like these PVC trash-filled ones just released by Ashley Williams), but nothing is chicer—to me—than sandals that make you unafraid to show some toe.

By now, even the most novice fashion people know that The Row makes ultra-luxe flip-flops and sultry strappy sandals that retail for over £1000. Naturally, when I saw an image of Mary-Kate Olsen wearing strappy black sandals in the streets of New York in a loose orange hoodie that oozed uncomplicated coolness, I assumed the shoes were from her brand.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

So, can you imagine my surprise when I realised that not only were the sandals not The Row, but that they were also from Teva. Oh, and they cost just £35 (though I've found them currently on sale for £28). It sent a shiver down my spine. It altered my brain chemistry. It caused me to black out and add to basket immediately. I've never regretted anything less.

The sandals are, for one, extremely comfortable. I take lots of long walks every day because I have a pug that needs to be walked, an in-person vintage shopping addiction and a job that requires me to visit a bunch of designer showrooms and press previews daily. And even the most comfortable ballet flats can start to hurt after spending nearly eight hours in them.

These Teva sandals are the perfect solution. They barely feel like shoes. They're lightweight enough to give the impression of walking barefoot. And I don't feel like I'm compromising on style when I wear them. If anything, people are constantly asking me where they're from.

A handful of people have assumed they were The Row, just because of their chic, strappy subtlety. And of course, those same people expressed just as much surprise when I told them where they were actually from. That is, just minutes before taking out their phones and ordering their own pair.

Shop Mary-Kate Olsen's Teva Infinity Sandals:

Teva Voya Infinity Sandal £35 £22 SHOP NOW Genuinely I've never bought anything faster.

Shop the Platform Version:

Teva Midform Infinity Sandals £70 SHOP NOW The stacked version will give a look more structure. Plus these come in a handful of chic colours.

Shop More Teva Sandals:

Teva Universal Slide Sandals £44 SHOP NOW These slip-on Tevas still boast the brand's signature velcro straps, meaning they'll stay firmly on foot.

Teva Olowahu Sandals £30 SHOP NOW A contender for the Infinity as the chicest Teva out there.