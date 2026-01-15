I'm Calling It—Zara's £35 Expensive-Looking Loafers Will Sell Out In Under A Week

While I’m not usually one for New Year’s resolutions, there is one quiet shift I’ve decided to make in 2026: I’m officially trading trainers for loafers. Every chic woman I know owns a pair. My most stylish colleagues wear theirs to the office on repeat, and while I once dismissed loafers as being a little too preppy for my taste, I’ve since realised they’re exactly what’s been missing from my everyday outfit formulas.
Naturally, my search for the perfect pair led me straight to the gold standard: Saint Laurent Le Loafer. Tempting? Extremely. With their sleek silhouette and endless fashion-editor approval, it’s easy to see why they’ve reached cult status. But at £900, they also clash rather dramatically with another of my 2026 intentions—spending a little less. So, like any responsible shopping editor, I did what I do best: deep research (read: a TikTok doom scroll).
What I kept seeing again and again were Zara’s Soft Gathered Loafers. Already making waves across Instagram and TikTok, they’ve earned a reputation for looking far more expensive than their £35 price tag would suggest. With their ruched, gathered detailing, subtle snaffle hardware and glossy finish, they tick all the boxes for a designer-adjacent aesthetic. Full disclosure: they’re faux leather—but that’s not necessarily a drawback. While leather footwear certainly has its merits, non-leather loafers often come with their own advantages: they’re softer from the outset, easier to wear in, less prone to blisters and generally lighter on the foot.
In other words, if 2026 is the year of polished, grown-up dressing, and loafers are the shoe quietly leading the charge—this Zara pair might just be the easiest way to make the switch. Shop while you still can.
Shop The Zara Gathered Loafers
ZARA
Soft Gathered Loafers
These loafers feature ruched detailing and a glossy finish that reads far more premium than the price suggests. Soft, lightweight and easy to wear, they’re ideal for everyday polish.
Shop More Loafers
hm
Loafers - Black
Minimal and wearable, these loafers are a reliable everyday option if you’re easing into the trend without over-investing.
ZARA
Topstitched Split Suede Loafers
The contrast topstitching gives these suede loafers a subtle, fashion-editor edge. A refined option that works just as well with tailoring as it does with relaxed denim.
YSL
Le Loafer Supple in Shiny Leather
The benchmark. Sleek, glossy and impeccably proportioned, these loafers instantly elevate any outfit and embody Saint Laurent’s signature Parisian polish.
ZARA
Split Suede Loafers
Minimal and timeless, these suede loafers are the kind of understated shoe you’ll reach for on repeat. The soft finish keeps them feeling effortless rather than formal.
Gucci
Women's Gucci Jordaan Loafer
A true classic with enduring appeal. The slim profile and signature horsebit make these a timeless investment that never feels dated.
ZARA
Flat Split Suede Loafers
A flatter, more relaxed take on the classic loafer, perfect for all-day wear. Easy, versatile and quietly chic.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Loafers With Penny Strap
Clean, classic and beautifully made, these penny loafers strike the perfect balance between traditional and modern. A strong option for understated, everyday elegance.
M&S
Suede Loafers
Soft suede and a simple silhouette make these an easy wardrobe staple.
MANGO
Gathered Leather Moccasin - Women | Mango United Kingdom
The gathered leather detailing adds texture and interest to this otherwise classic shape.
& Other Stories
Chunky Leather Loafers
A bolder, fashion-forward take on the loafer trend.
hm
Leather Loafers - Burgundy
A streamlined loafer that offers impressive polish for the price.
& Other Stories
Penny Loafers
These are ideal if you’re after a classic loafer that won’t date.
Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.