I'm Calling It—Zara's £35 Expensive-Looking Loafers Will Sell Out In Under A Week

The high-street loafers that feel surprisingly designer—and are selling fast

Marina Avraam's avatar
By
published
in Features
Zara ruched loafers
(Image credit: @millyhobbs)

While I’m not usually one for New Year’s resolutions, there is one quiet shift I’ve decided to make in 2026: I’m officially trading trainers for loafers. Every chic woman I know owns a pair. My most stylish colleagues wear theirs to the office on repeat, and while I once dismissed loafers as being a little too preppy for my taste, I’ve since realised they’re exactly what’s been missing from my everyday outfit formulas.

Naturally, my search for the perfect pair led me straight to the gold standard: Saint Laurent Le Loafer. Tempting? Extremely. With their sleek silhouette and endless fashion-editor approval, it’s easy to see why they’ve reached cult status. But at £900, they also clash rather dramatically with another of my 2026 intentions—spending a little less. So, like any responsible shopping editor, I did what I do best: deep research (read: a TikTok doom scroll).

Zara loafers

Model wearing the Zara Soft Gathered Loafers.

(Image credit: Zara)

What I kept seeing again and again were Zara’s Soft Gathered Loafers. Already making waves across Instagram and TikTok, they’ve earned a reputation for looking far more expensive than their £35 price tag would suggest. With their ruched, gathered detailing, subtle snaffle hardware and glossy finish, they tick all the boxes for a designer-adjacent aesthetic. Full disclosure: they’re faux leather—but that’s not necessarily a drawback. While leather footwear certainly has its merits, non-leather loafers often come with their own advantages: they’re softer from the outset, easier to wear in, less prone to blisters and generally lighter on the foot.

Hannah wearing the Saint Laurent Loafers.

Hannah wearing the Saint Laurent Loafers

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

In other words, if 2026 is the year of polished, grown-up dressing, and loafers are the shoe quietly leading the charge—this Zara pair might just be the easiest way to make the switch. Shop while you still can.

Shop The Zara Gathered Loafers

Shop More Loafers

Marina Avraam
Marina Avraam
Senior Shopping Editor

Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.