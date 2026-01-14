For better or worse, our online lives are tightly controlled by algorithms that determine what we see when we scroll. It's great when you can discover offbeat fashion trends you never knew you needed, but it's less appealing when you think of everything that's being hidden from your social media feeds and search results that you'd actually love to see, like aspring 2026 runway report. Luckily, however, Google is giving you back some of that power with a new customisable feature. Continue reading for everything you need to know.
What Are Google Top Stories?
In the screenshot example above, I Googled the phrase "Kendall Jenner outfit inspiration." I scrolled past the AI Overview and Video sections to land on a category called Top Stories. With Google's new feature, you can customise the results of this section. When you choose Who What Wear UK as one of your preferred sources, for instance, our articles will be prominently displayed in the Top Stories field whenever we have fresh content related to your search inquiry.
Simply click this linkto add Who What Wear UK to your list of preferred sources. Alternatively, you can also make this change right from your Google search results page by clicking the star-inside-a-square icon next to the “Top Stories” header, as circled in red above. From there, you can type in Who What Wear or any other outlet's name, check the box, and click "reload results" at the bottom right corner.
