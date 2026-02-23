Alexa’s Latest Outfit Formula Is So ‘London’, Every Cool Girl Will Be Wearing It This Spring

Alexa Chung arrived at London Fashion Week in the cool-girl outfit formula that's about to be everywhere.

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News
Alexa Chung wears a windbreaker jacket with lace-trim shorts and Miu Miu buckle heels.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Jump to category:

If anyone actually understands what Londoners want to wear, it’s Alexa Chung. Arriving in central London for the hotly anticipated Simone Rocha show, the model and enduring style icon stepped out in a chic two-piece look I expect to see replicated across the capital come March.

Sidestepping the prim, sharply tailored pieces that have dominated for seasons, Chung opted for something altogether more relaxed. For her front-row appearance, she shrugged on a billowy, sport-inflected windbreaker from the forthcoming Simone Rocha x Adidas collaboration. With a retro cut and easy funnel neck, the jacket nodded to the enduring track-top revival without feeling overly styled.

Alexa Chung wears a windbreaker jacket with lace-trim shorts and Miu Miu buckle heels.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Balancing the sporty top layer, Chung grounded the look with slinky satin shorts, trimmed delicately with lace. Finished with sleek pointed-toe heels from Miu Miu, the heels complemented the prettiness of the lace, elevating what might otherwise read casual into something altogether more considered.

Londoners have long had a penchant for sporty silhouettes, but styled with lace-trim shorts—another trend quietly gathering momentum—this pairing feels newly relevant. Expect to see that subtle interplay of athletic and romantic cropping up across London before long.

Ever inspired by Chung’s approach to dressing, scroll on to shop the best windbreakers and lace-trim shorts to try the look for yourself.

Shop Windbreaks and Satin Shorts:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.