They’re Here: The 3 Spring Colour Trends Fashion People in Hollywood Are Backing Now

Normally, when I settle in for an evening of red-carpet spotting, I’m primed for a parade of inky black gowns, barely-there naked dresses and luminous satin silhouettes. Awards season tends to favour drama and depth, but at yesterday’s Actors Awards, the mood felt significantly brighter.
Instead of noir drama or high-shine neutrals, Hollywood’s chicest stepped out in a wash of delicate, light-infused hues—ushering in a spring palette that feels totally in step with the season's brighter days.
Setting the tone early on, Emma Stone arrived in a chainmail lilac gown complete with a matching bolero from Louis Vuitton. The look shimmered subtly whilst the soft violet shade brought a gentle romance to the otherwise armour-like texture of the metal mesh. Tapping into an underrated colour trend poised for a major moment this season, Stone sidestepped traditional red carpet expectations, welcoming a flush of spring energy instead.
From there, elegant pastel tones appeared on several of the evening’s best-dressed. Aimee Lou Wood opted for an icy blue, off-the-shoulder gown from Versace. Rich in pleated detailing and finished with an almost iridescent sheen, the dress carried a sculptural quality that required little in the way of embellishment.
Riffing on the pastel mood, Sarah Pidgeon emerged in a strapless bubble gown rendered in the softest wash of pink. Hovering somewhere between blush and lilac, the shade felt fresh and refined—distinct from the deeper, moodier ’90s tones she’s become associated with since portraying Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in Love Story. The silhouette brought a playful edge, but the colour kept things polished and grown-up.
Throughout the event, pale pinks, powder blues and delicate lilacs emerged as the season's favourite hues—all styled with minimal accessories and sleek shoes, allowing the fresh palette to speak for itself.
If this red carpet is anything to go by, spring’s chicest colour trends have already arrived. Inspired by the pretty pastels taking over the awards circuit, scroll on to shop the elegant spring hues set to define the season ahead.
Shop Spring Colour Trends
H&M
Lace-Inset Jacquard-Weave Dress
The lace detailing adds such a pretty touch.
Mango
Ruffle Dress With Asymmetrical Sleeve
Honestly, this looks much more expensive than it actually is.
Zara
Poplin Godet Dress
Add a pop of colour to your spring rotation.
Reformation
Alondra Dress
Style with sandals or pair with a tall heel.
Rixo
Marlice Silk Midi Dress in Orange Peach
This also comes in three other shades.
Kitri
Elodie Pink Cotton Linen Mini Dress
The linen composition ensures a lightweight, comfortable finish.
Alessandra Rich
Pussy-Bow Silk-Satin and Georgette Gown
This skims the frame for an elegant finish.
Omnes
Amdra Dress in Lilac
Whilst I love this in the lilac, it also comes in purple, pink and more.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.