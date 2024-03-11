Every Oscars After-Party Look That Won Us Over in 2024

By Sierra Mayhew
This Sunday marked the 96th installment of the Oscars, which was hosted in Los Angeles. The red carpet lived up to its reputation, showcasing jaw-dropping glamour. A-list celebrities like Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy graced us with their presence as nominees and award presenters. While many believe the show concludes with the Oscars, the fashion spectacle continues at the Vanity Fair after-party.

If you're a fashion enthusiast drawn to daring trends, the after-parties are your scene. Celebrities tend to wear riskier ensembles that create brand-new trends in seconds. Below, discover the standout red carpet outfits from each Oscars after-party.

vanity fair after party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Chloë Sevigny

WEAR: Simone Rocha outfit

AFTER PARTY OSCARS LAURA HARRIER

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Laura Harrier

OSCARS AFTER PARTY LOOKS 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Lupita Nyong'o

OSCARS AFTER PARTY LOOKS 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jodie Turner-Smith

OSCARS AFTER PARTY LOOKS 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Alexandra Daddario

OSCARS AFTER PARTY LOOKS 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Emma Stone

OSCARS AFTER PARTY LOOKS 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Florence Pugh

OSCARS AFTER PARTY LOOKS 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

OSCARS AFTER PARTY LOOKS 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO": Great Lee

oscars after party outfits fashion 2024 red carpet vanity fair party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Diane Kruger

WEAR: Givenchy dress

vanity fair after party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kerry Washington

WEAR: Giambattista Valli dress; Christian Louboutin shoes

oscars after party outfits fashion 2024 red carpet vanity fair party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Olivia Wilde

vanity fair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Chrissy Teigen

vanity fair after party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jennifer Coolidge

WEAR: Dolce & Gabbana dress

vanity fair after party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jessica Alba

WEAR: Rahaminov Diamonds earrings and ring

vanity fair after party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Sandra Oh

WEAR: Naeem Khan dress; Briony Raymond jewellery; Larroudé Shoes

vanity fair after party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Elizabeth Banks

vanity fair after party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Quinta Brunson

OSCARS AFTER PARTY LOOKS 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: America Ferrera

OSCARS AFTER PARTY 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Cynthia Erivo

