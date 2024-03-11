Every Oscars After-Party Look That Won Us Over in 2024

This Sunday marked the 96th installment of the Oscars, which was hosted in Los Angeles. The red carpet lived up to its reputation, showcasing jaw-dropping glamour. A-list celebrities like Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy graced us with their presence as nominees and award presenters. While many believe the show concludes with the Oscars, the fashion spectacle continues at the Vanity Fair after-party.

If you're a fashion enthusiast drawn to daring trends, the after-parties are your scene. Celebrities tend to wear riskier ensembles that create brand-new trends in seconds. Below, discover the standout red carpet outfits from each Oscars after-party.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Chloë Sevigny

WEAR: Simone Rocha outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Laura Harrier

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Lupita Nyong'o

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jodie Turner-Smith

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Alexandra Daddario

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Emma Stone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Florence Pugh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO": Great Lee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Diane Kruger

WEAR: Givenchy dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kerry Washington

WEAR: Giambattista Valli dress; Christian Louboutin shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Olivia Wilde

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Chrissy Teigen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jennifer Coolidge

WEAR: Dolce & Gabbana dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jessica Alba

WEAR: Rahaminov Diamonds earrings and ring

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Sandra Oh

WEAR: Naeem Khan dress; Briony Raymond jewellery; Larroudé Shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Elizabeth Banks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Quinta Brunson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: America Ferrera

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Cynthia Erivo