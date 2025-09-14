The 2025 Emmys Red Carpet Looks That Deserve an Award of Their Own

Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega, and sydney sweeney at the 2025 emmy awards.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
With the spring/summer 2026 runway season in full swing and the Emmys red carpet tonight, fashion is on everyone's mind. From the runway to the carpet, there's plenty of style talk—and tonight's arrivals are poised to bring high drama and perhaps a hint of future red carpet trends.

Before we dive into the looks, let's go over some key details of the event. This year marks the 77th anniversary of the awards show, taking place at the Peacock Theater in L.A. and hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze. It's safe to say it's going to be a memorable night filled with humor and entertainment for all attendees and viewers alike.

The lineup of female nominees and presenters is especially impressive, with stars such as Sydney Sweeney, Selena Gomez, and Ayo Edebiri set to deliver couture moments. Plus, all eyes will be on the friendly competition among White Lotus actresses Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood, and Natasha Rothwell, who are all nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

With the first attendees of the night gracing the red carpet, it's time to dive into the 2025 Emmy fashion moments catching our eye. Keep scrolling, and remember: We'll be sharing updates on our favorite looks all evening—so stay tuned and don’t click away.

Brittany snow walks the 2025 emmys red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Brittany Snow

WEAR: Wiederhoeft F/W 25 dress

Leighton Meester arrives on the 2025 emmys red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Leighton Meester

WEAR: Prada dress; Jared Atelier bracelet, rings, and earrings

Hunter Schafer at the emmys 2025 red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Hunter Schafer

WEAR: Alexander McQueen F/W 25 dress

STYLED BY: Dara

Keri Russel at the emmys 2025 award show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Keri Russell

WEAR: Giorgio Armani dress

kathryn han at the 2025 emmys.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kathryn Hahn

WEAR: Valentino F/W 25 dress

STYLED BY: Jordan Johnson

Rita ora walks the 2025 emmys red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Rita Ora

WEAR: Miu Miu dress; Hearts On Fire earrings and rings

Kristen Bell walks the 2025 emmys red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kristen Bell

WEAR: Giorgio Armani dress

STYLED BY: Nicole Chavez

Leslie bibb walks the 2025 emmys red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Leslie Bibb

WEAR: Armani Privé F/W 25 dress

STYLED BY: Jeanann Williams

Scarlett Johansson walks the 2025 emmys red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Scarlett Johansson

Sydney Sweeney on the red carpet of the emmys.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Sydney Sweeney

WEAR: Oscar de la Renta dress

STYLED BY: Molly Dickson

Selena gomez at emmys 2025 red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Selena Gomez

WEAR: custom Louis Vuitton dress; Tiffany & Co earrings and rings

STYLED BY: Erin Walsh

Jenna ortega at the 2025 emmys.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jenna Ortega

WEAR: Givenchy F/W 2025 dress

STYLED BY: Enrique Melendez

Catherine zeta jones at the emmys 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Catherine Zeta-Jones

WEAR: Yara Shoemaker dress

STYLED BY: Kelly Johnson

Arrivals on red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Cate Blanchett

WEAR: Armani Privé F/W 25 dress

Arrivals on red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Michelle Williams

WEAR: vintage Chanel dress

STYLED BY: Kate Young

Elizabeth Banks on the emmys 2025 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Elizabeth Banks

WEAR: Rabanne F/W 25 dress

Halsey on the emmys 2025 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Halsey

quinta brunson on the red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Quinta Brunson

STYLED BY: Jessica Paster

Anna sawai on the red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Anna Sawai

WEAR: Armani Privé dress

STYLED BY: Karla Welch

Parker Posey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Parker Posey

WEAR: custom Valentino dress

Catherine O&#039;Hara at the emmys 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Catherine O'Hara

STYLED BY: Andrew Gelwicks

Sarah paulson on the red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Sarah Paulson

WEAR: Prada dress

STYLED BY: Karla Welch

Molly Gordon at the emmys.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Molly Gordon

WEAR: Giorgio Armani dress; Tiffany & Co archive necklace, earrings, and rings

STYLED BY: Jared Ellner

Chloe Sevigny attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Chloe Sevigny

WEAR: Saint Laurent dress; Tiffany & Co earrings, bracelet, and ring

STYLED BY: Haley Wollens

Lisa wears a pink dress to the emmys.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Lisa

WEAR: Lever Couture dress

Aimee Lou wood at emmys 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Aimee Lou Wood

WEAR: Alexander McQueen dress; Stuart Weitzman shoes

Jean smart at emmys 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jean Smart

STYLED BY: Micah Schifman

Meghann Fahy attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Meghann Fahy

WEAR: Valentino F/W 25 dress; Tiffany & Co jewelry

STYLED BY: Thomas Carter Phillips

Michelle Monaghan attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Michelle Monaghan

WEAR: custom Rabanne dress and 1969 Nano bag

STYLED BY: Karla Welch

Jennifer Coolidge at emmys 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jennifer Coolidge

Chase sui wonders at the emmys 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Chase Sui Wonders

WEAR: Thom Browne dress; Tiffany & Co earrings and rings

Sarah Catherine Hook at the 2025 emmy awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Sarah Catherine Hook

WEAR: Miu Miu dress; Cartier jewelry

STYLED BY: Jordan Johnson

Justine Lupe at the emmys 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Justine Lupe

WEAR: Carolina Herrera F/W 2025 dress

STYLED BY: Rebecca Rams

Sara foster at emmys 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Sara Foster

WEAR: Zuhair Murad dress; Jared Atelier earrings

Natasha Rothwell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Natasha Rothwell

Kaitlyn Dever at emmys 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kaitlyn Dever

WEAR: custom Michael Kors Collection dress; Rahaminov jewelry

