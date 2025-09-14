The 2025 Emmys Red Carpet Looks That Deserve an Award of Their Own

With the spring/summer 2026 runway season in full swing and the Emmys red carpet tonight, fashion is on everyone's mind. From the runway to the carpet, there's plenty of style talk—and tonight's arrivals are poised to bring high drama and perhaps a hint of future red carpet trends.
Before we dive into the looks, let's go over some key details of the event. This year marks the 77th anniversary of the awards show, taking place at the Peacock Theater in L.A. and hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze. It's safe to say it's going to be a memorable night filled with humor and entertainment for all attendees and viewers alike.
The lineup of female nominees and presenters is especially impressive, with stars such as Sydney Sweeney, Selena Gomez, and Ayo Edebiri set to deliver couture moments. Plus, all eyes will be on the friendly competition among White Lotus actresses Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood, and Natasha Rothwell, who are all nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.
With the first attendees of the night gracing the red carpet, it's time to dive into the 2025 Emmy fashion moments catching our eye. Keep scrolling, and remember: We'll be sharing updates on our favorite looks all evening—so stay tuned and don’t click away.
WHO: Brittany Snow
WEAR: Wiederhoeft F/W 25 dress
WHO: Leighton Meester
WEAR: Prada dress; Jared Atelier bracelet, rings, and earrings
