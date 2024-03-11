The Incredible 2024 Oscars Looks Everyone Is Talking About
One of the most highly anticipated nights on the red carpet has arrived with the 2024 Academy Awards. Throughout the award show season, there has been buzz about which films will take home the Oscars, with top contenders including Oppenheimer, Anatomy of a Fall, and Poor Things. We are equally invested in the films as we are the fashion on the red carpet, and it has already been a strong season. Past Lives actress Greta Lee has been one of the breakout red carpet stars of the season, styled by Danielle Goldberg in directional looks from Loewe, The Row, and Bottega Veneta.
The 96th annual Academy Awards are being presented at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and a long list of A-listers are set to attend. Among them are nominees Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, and Emma Stone. Ryan Gosling and Billie Eilish will perform songs from Barbie. Stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Zendaya, and Anya Taylor-Joy will also be in attendance. We will be reporting on the star-studded red carpet in real time, so stay tuned for the looks everyone is talking about. Ahead, see the most noteworthy looks from the 2024 Oscars.
WHO: Carey Mulligan
WEAR: Custom Balenciaga Couture; Fred Leighton jewellery
STYLIST: Andrew Mukamal
WHO: Greta Lee
WEAR: Loewe
STYLIST: Danielle Goldberg
WHO: America Ferrera
WEAR: Custom Atelier Versace; Stuart Weitzman shoes; Pomellato jewellery
STYLIST: Karla Welch
WHO: Sandra Hüller
WEAR: Custom Schiaparelli dress; Cartier jewellery
STYLIST: Jordan Johnson
WHO: Kirsten Dunst
WEAR: Gucci; Fred Leighton jewellery
WHO: Zendaya
WEAR: Giorgio Armani Privé
STYLIST: Law Roach
WHO: Anya Taylor-Joy
WEAR: Christian Dior Haute Couture; Tiffany & Co. jewellery; Jaeger-LeCoultre watch
WHO: Lupita Nyong'o
WEAR: Custom Armani Privé; Alexandre Birman shoes, Judith Leiber clutch; Tiffany & Co. jewellery
STYLIST: Micaela Erlanger
WHO: Margot Robbie
WEAR: Versace; Fred Leighton jewellery
STYLIST: Andrew Mukamal
WHO: Lily Gladstone
WEAR: Custom Gucci x Joe Big Mountain of Ironhouse Quillwork; Christian Louboutin shoes; Bulgari jewellery
STYLIST: Jason Rembert
WHO: Gabrielle Union
WEAR: Carolina Herrera; Stuart Weitzman shoes; Tiffany & Co. jewellery
STYLIST: Thomas Christos
WHO: Jennifer Lawrence
WEAR: Custom Christian Dior Haute Couture; Swarovski jewellery
STYLIST: Jamie Mizrahi
WHO: Michelle Yeoh
WEAR: Custom Balenciaga couture; Cindy Chao jewellery
WHO: Jodie Foster
WEAR: Loewe; Stuart Weitzman shoes; Kwiat and Fred Leighton jewellery
STYLIST: Samantha McMillen
WHO: Emma Stone
WEAR: Custom Louis Vuitton;
STYLIST: Petra Flannery
WHO: Ryan Gosling
WEAR: Custom Gucci
STYLIST: Mark Avery
WHO: Ariana Grande
WEAR: Custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture; Tiffany & Co. jewellery
STYLIST: Mimi Cuttrell
WHO: Emily Blunt
WEAR: Schiaparelli Couture; Alexandre Birman shoes; Tiffany & Co. Jewellery
STYLIST: Jessica Paster
WHO: Issa Rae
WEAR: Ami Paris dress
STYLIST: Wouri Vice
WHO: Bradley Cooper
WEAR: Custom Louis Vuitton; Tambour watch
WHO: Florence Pugh
WEAR: Del Core; Bulgari jewellery
STYLIST: Rebecca Corbin Murray
WHO: Matt Bomer
WEAR: Custom Brunello Cuccinelli
STYLIST: Warren Alfie Baker
WHO: Colman Domingo
WEAR: Custom Louis Vuitton; David Yurman high jewellery; Omega watch
STYLIST: Wayman and Micah
WHO: Taylor Zakhar Perez
WEAR: Prada; Vacheron Constantin watch
WHO: Billie Eilish
WEAR: Chanel
STYLIST: Andrew Mukamal
WHO: Dominic Sessa
WEAR: Tom Ford
STYLIST: Warren Alfie Baker
WHO: Hailee Steinfeld
WEAR: Elie Saab Couture; Chopard jewellery
WHO: Laverne Cox
WEAR: Mugler dress; Marco Morante sash; Al Zain, Le Vain, Anabela Chan, and ZYDO jewellery
STYLED BY: Christina Pacelli
WHO: Simu Liu
WEAR: Fendi; Christian Louboutin shoes; Jacob & Co. watch
STYLIST: Chloe Keiko
WHO: Eva Longoria
WEAR: Tamara Ralph dress; Stuart Weitzman shoes; Bucherer jewellery
STYLIST: Maeve Reilly
WHO: Ke Huy Quan
WEAR: Giorgio Armani; Cartier jewellery
STYLIST: Chloe Keiko
WHO: Vanessa Hudgens
WEAR: Vera Wang couture; Chopard jewellery
STYLED BY: Jason Bolden
WHO: Jamie Lee Curtis
WEAR: Dolce & Gabbana dress
STYLIST: Jane Ross
WHO: Brittany Snow
WEAR: Mônot dress; Christian Louboutin shoes; Judith Leiber bag; Pomellato jewellery
STYLED BY: Katie Bofshever
WHO: Julianne Hough
WEAR: Alexandre Vauthier dress
WHO: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
WEAR: Zuhair Murad dress; Flor de Maria shoes; Wempe jewellery
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear with over a decade of experience in fashion, editorial, and publishing. She oversees luxury content and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. She also contributes to podcast recordings, social media, and branded content initiatives. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, MyTheresa, and Luisa Via Roma, and rising designers such as Refine and Tove, and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Before Who What Wear, Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on assistant styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.