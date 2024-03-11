The Incredible 2024 Oscars Looks Everyone Is Talking About

One of the most highly anticipated nights on the red carpet has arrived with the 2024 Academy Awards. Throughout the award show season, there has been buzz about which films will take home the Oscars, with top contenders including Oppenheimer, Anatomy of a Fall, and Poor Things. We are equally invested in the films as we are the fashion on the red carpet, and it has already been a strong season. Past Lives actress Greta Lee has been one of the breakout red carpet stars of the season, styled by Danielle Goldberg in directional looks from Loewe, The Row, and Bottega Veneta.

The 96th annual Academy Awards are being presented at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and a long list of A-listers are set to attend. Among them are nominees Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, and Emma Stone. Ryan Gosling and Billie Eilish will perform songs from Barbie. Stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Zendaya, and Anya Taylor-Joy will also be in attendance. We will be reporting on the star-studded red carpet in real time, so stay tuned for the looks everyone is talking about. Ahead, see the most noteworthy looks from the 2024 Oscars.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Carey Mulligan

WEAR: Custom Balenciaga Couture; Fred Leighton jewellery

STYLIST: Andrew Mukamal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Greta Lee

WEAR: Loewe

STYLIST: Danielle Goldberg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: America Ferrera

WEAR: Custom Atelier Versace; Stuart Weitzman shoes; Pomellato jewellery

STYLIST: Karla Welch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Sandra Hüller

WEAR: Custom Schiaparelli dress; Cartier jewellery

STYLIST: Jordan Johnson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kirsten Dunst

WEAR: Gucci; Fred Leighton jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Zendaya

WEAR: Giorgio Armani Privé

STYLIST: Law Roach

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Anya Taylor-Joy

WEAR: Christian Dior Haute Couture; Tiffany & Co. jewellery; Jaeger-LeCoultre watch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Lupita Nyong'o

WEAR: Custom Armani Privé; Alexandre Birman shoes, Judith Leiber clutch; Tiffany & Co. jewellery

STYLIST: Micaela Erlanger

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Margot Robbie

WEAR: Versace; Fred Leighton jewellery

STYLIST: Andrew Mukamal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Lily Gladstone

WEAR: Custom Gucci x Joe Big Mountain of Ironhouse Quillwork; Christian Louboutin shoes; Bulgari jewellery

STYLIST: Jason Rembert

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Gabrielle Union

WEAR: Carolina Herrera; Stuart Weitzman shoes; Tiffany & Co. jewellery

STYLIST: Thomas Christos

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jennifer Lawrence

WEAR: Custom Christian Dior Haute Couture; Swarovski jewellery

STYLIST: Jamie Mizrahi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Michelle Yeoh

WEAR: Custom Balenciaga couture; Cindy Chao jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jodie Foster

WEAR: Loewe; Stuart Weitzman shoes; Kwiat and Fred Leighton jewellery

STYLIST: Samantha McMillen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Emma Stone

WEAR: Custom Louis Vuitton;

STYLIST: Petra Flannery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Ryan Gosling

WEAR: Custom Gucci

STYLIST: Mark Avery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Ariana Grande

WEAR: Custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture; Tiffany & Co. jewellery

STYLIST: Mimi Cuttrell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Emily Blunt

WEAR: Schiaparelli Couture; Alexandre Birman shoes; Tiffany & Co. Jewellery

STYLIST: Jessica Paster

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Issa Rae

WEAR: Ami Paris dress

STYLIST: Wouri Vice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Bradley Cooper

WEAR: Custom Louis Vuitton; Tambour watch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Florence Pugh

WEAR: Del Core; Bulgari jewellery

STYLIST: Rebecca Corbin Murray

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Matt Bomer

WEAR: Custom Brunello Cuccinelli

STYLIST: Warren Alfie Baker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Colman Domingo

WEAR: Custom Louis Vuitton; David Yurman high jewellery; Omega watch

STYLIST: Wayman and Micah

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Taylor Zakhar Perez

WEAR: Prada; Vacheron Constantin watch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Billie Eilish

WEAR: Chanel

STYLIST: Andrew Mukamal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Dominic Sessa

WEAR: Tom Ford

STYLIST: Warren Alfie Baker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Hailee Steinfeld

WEAR: Elie Saab Couture; Chopard jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Laverne Cox

WEAR: Mugler dress; Marco Morante sash; Al Zain, Le Vain, Anabela Chan, and ZYDO jewellery

STYLED BY: Christina Pacelli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Simu Liu

WEAR: Fendi; Christian Louboutin shoes; Jacob & Co. watch

STYLIST: Chloe Keiko

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Eva Longoria

WEAR: Tamara Ralph dress; Stuart Weitzman shoes; Bucherer jewellery

STYLIST: Maeve Reilly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Ke Huy Quan

WEAR: Giorgio Armani; Cartier jewellery

STYLIST: Chloe Keiko

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Vanessa Hudgens

WEAR: Vera Wang couture; Chopard jewellery

STYLED BY: Jason Bolden

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jamie Lee Curtis

WEAR: Dolce & Gabbana dress

STYLIST: Jane Ross

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Brittany Snow

WEAR: Mônot dress; Christian Louboutin shoes; Judith Leiber bag; Pomellato jewellery

STYLED BY: Katie Bofshever

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Julianne Hough

WEAR: Alexandre Vauthier dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

WEAR: Zuhair Murad dress; Flor de Maria shoes; Wempe jewellery