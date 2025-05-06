2025 Met Gala After-Party Outfits That Were Better Than the Red Carpet (Seriously)
And just like that, the first Monday in May has come and gone. I know; I'm sad too. The 2025 Met Gala red carpet was chock full of hundreds of exemplary looks and we worked hard to report on the best of the best. A few of my personal highlights included pregnant Rihanna in Marc Jacobs, Zendaya in Louis Vuitton, Zoe Saldaña in Thom Browne, Sabrina Carpenter in Louis Vuitton, and Jodie Turner-Smith in Burberry. All in all, it was a Met Gala that will go down in history books.
Now, you might be fooled into thinking that the fashion moments peaked on the red carpet. Au contraire! The Met Gala after-parties provided opportunities for celebrities to experiment with more casual, often sexier looks. Scroll down to see what everyone changed into after returning from the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
WHO: Hailey Bieber
WHO: Janelle Monáe
WEAR: Thom Browne outfit
WHO: Rosé
WEAR: Saint Laurent blazer and skirt
WHO: Kendall Jenner
WEAR: Jimmy Choo shoes
WHO: Swanky Jerry
WHO: Coco Rocha
WHO: Paul Tazewell
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.