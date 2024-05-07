Kylie Jenner Just Wore a Wedding Dress–Worthy Gown at the Met Gala
The time has come once again for fashion's biggest night of the year. Three-hundred and sixty days since last year's Met Gala dedicated to the late Karl Lagerfeld and his expansive design archive, and last night it was time again for Anna Wintour, her assembly of co-chairs, and their guests to take to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate this year's exhibition, titled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.
One such guest is Kylie Jenner, who arrived at the base of the Met steps toward the end of the red carpet portion of the evening in what can only be described as a wedding gown (though a very different one from the Off-White style she chose for the 2022 Met Gala). The custom ivory double-faced satin Oscar de la Renta dress features padded hips, a cone bra, and a very nipped-in corset waist, three attributes that, together, gave Jenner's look an overall vintage appearance. According to Vogue, the look was a nod to the garden statues mentioned in "The Garden of Time," J.G. Ballard's short story that inspired this year's Met Gala dress code.
With the dress, which also features a long satin train, she wore off-white slingback pumps and, at least for the walk from The Mark Hotel to her car, a matching double-satin shawl. In her hair, done in an updo, were ivory and pink roses.
Scroll down to see Jenner's second Met Gala bridal look from every angle.
On Kylie Jenner: Custom Oscar de la Renta
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
