My Friend Asked For Shoe Recommendations—I Told Her These Heels Go With Dresses, Jeans and Skirts

When it comes to dressing up in winter, I’ve learned that it’s the shoes doing most of the heavy lifting. Truly, I can wear the same top and trousers from day to night, and with one strategic switch of footwear, the entire outfit transforms. That’s why I swear by having a few pairs that offer maximum versatility.
While sleek black slingbacks might seem like the obvious choice, I often find they lack the drama I like to bring to a winter look. Instead, it’s silver heels that I reach for most. They’re festive without feeling novel and, crucially, far more adaptable than you might expect.
Adding a lively, light-catching energy to even the simplest LBD, silver heels offer a level of dimension that other colours rarely match. And although they might not feel like a traditional neutral, they behave like one, working well with so many of the tones that dominate a winter wardrobe.
This week, Kerry Washington made my case, stepping onto the red carpet in a black two-piece and a glimmering pair of silver heels. Where black shoes would have felt predictable, and a bright colour—red, for instance—might have read as a touch contrived, Kerry’s silver pair brought personality and shine while still feeling completely cohesive.
A sleek yet statement-making shoe choice, silver heels deliver far more impact than their classic counterparts. So yes, I’m recommending them to anyone looking to revitalise their winter footwear rotation. If you’re on the same page, keep scrolling to discover my edit of the best silver heels to shop now.
Shop Silver Heels:
H&M
Pointed Heeled Sandals
The small kitten heel adds a little height without the discomfort.
Zara
Metallic High-Heel Sandals
Style these with a LBD to elevate your party looks.
H&M
Mesh Slingback Court Shoes
Mesh shoes are primed to be one of the season's biggest shoe trends.
Topshop
Mid Heel Sandal
These also come in brown and navy.
Paris Texas
Slingbacks in Silver Mirror-Effect Leather
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Proenza Schouler
Crossover Slingback Pumps
The slingback detail adds light support as well as a sleek point of interest.
Khaite
Cecilia Metallic Leather Pumps
High vamp heels are one of the season's most impactful shoe trends.
Christian Louboutin
Miss Z 100 Mirrored-Leather Pumps
Louboutin's heels are a fashion person's enduring favourite.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.