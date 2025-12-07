My Friend Asked For Shoe Recommendations—I Told Her These Heels Go With Dresses, Jeans and Skirts

Fashion people know that silver heels are much more interesting than black, but go with just as much.

Kerry Washington poses on the red carper wearing a black two-piece skirt set with silver high heels.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
When it comes to dressing up in winter, I’ve learned that it’s the shoes doing most of the heavy lifting. Truly, I can wear the same top and trousers from day to night, and with one strategic switch of footwear, the entire outfit transforms. That’s why I swear by having a few pairs that offer maximum versatility.

While sleek black slingbacks might seem like the obvious choice, I often find they lack the drama I like to bring to a winter look. Instead, it’s silver heels that I reach for most. They’re festive without feeling novel and, crucially, far more adaptable than you might expect.

Adding a lively, light-catching energy to even the simplest LBD, silver heels offer a level of dimension that other colours rarely match. And although they might not feel like a traditional neutral, they behave like one, working well with so many of the tones that dominate a winter wardrobe.

This week, Kerry Washington made my case, stepping onto the red carpet in a black two-piece and a glimmering pair of silver heels. Where black shoes would have felt predictable, and a bright colour—red, for instance—might have read as a touch contrived, Kerry’s silver pair brought personality and shine while still feeling completely cohesive.

A sleek yet statement-making shoe choice, silver heels deliver far more impact than their classic counterparts. So yes, I’m recommending them to anyone looking to revitalise their winter footwear rotation. If you’re on the same page, keep scrolling to discover my edit of the best silver heels to shop now.

