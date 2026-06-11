I'm not going to sugarcoat it: Planning a summer itinerary is stressful. Asking for PTO is intimidating. Coordinating with the group chat? Overwhelming to say the least. The wrong choice in a hotel feels catastrophic. And from experience, last-minute packing never ends well. To prevent any crashouts, I’ve spent 13 hours curating only the most anticipated and travel-worthy events of summer 2026, along with where to stay and what to pack. Nothing is off the table—this summer is going to be well-rounded. That means art, culture, music, and sports.
If, by some chance, you’re unaware of all the happenings from now until September, don’t worry. I’ll clue you in. Harry Styles is going on tour—that’s right. After stops in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, and Mexico City, he’ll be in NYC for a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden. Ariana Grande returns to the stage too with her version of The Eras Tour. Oh, and in the world of sports, the FIFA World Cup, US Open, and British Grand Prix are all competing for our attention.
Ahead, the buzziest hotels in L.A., NYC, and Austin; what we learned from Coachella fashion that we’re adopting for Lollapalooza; and the chic art exhibit New Yorkers are flying to Paris to see. Psst, keep an eye out for insider tips on maneuvering New York and New Jersey public transit.
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If your Instagram algorithm looks anything like mine, then chances are you’ve already been privy to the outfit changes and setlist spoilers of Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour. Returning after a six-and-a-half-year hiatus since the Sweetener Tour, Grande has graced us with her dazzling vocals and storytelling performances once again. Pulling from Dangerous Woman; Thank U, Next; Positions; and her latest single from the highly anticipated Petal (expected July 31), Grande takes her audience on a journey through her past eras and into the future. In simpler words, the setlist is stacked.
I’m a Jersey girl born and raised, and my father is a devoted football fan—correct, we say football in this house—so New York New Jersey Stadium hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026 finals is a truly historic moment: 48 teams, 104 matches, 16 host cities, one winner. Argentina is the returning champion after beating France in the 2022 games. All eyes will be on France’s Kylian Mbappé, Spain’s Lamine Yamal, and of course, Argentina’s Lionel Messi, who has racked up over 22 years in the sport. England and Brazil are also fan favorites.
Where to stay: The USA, Mexico, and Canada will host many of the matchups, from L.A. to Monterrey to Vancouver. But the finals? That’s New York New Jersey Stadium, baby. You’ll never find me bashing my home state, but if you’re going to make the trip to the East Coast, NYC should be your destination. The Mercer Hotel located in SoHo, or, if you’re down to get the true Jersey experience, try the George in Montclair. Though, be warned: NJ Transit will be an experience in itself. Be early and be prepared for delays.