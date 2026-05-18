From Sardinia to South Beach, I'm Crowning These the 8 Most Stylish Hotels of 2026

When a fashion person introduces us to a new It item, outfit combination, or makeup trick, we pay close attention, but the same can be said when someone stylish takes a well-documented (and well-packed-for) vacation. Already this year, it seems like the fashion set is jetting off on trips left and right. From the shores of South Beach to slopes of St. Moritz–adjacent Sils Maria and the Pigalle neighborhood of Paris, there's a new class of chic hotels assembling around the world.
Some are brand-new, like Paris's affordable favorite Hotel Massé, while others, like Sardinia's Cala di Volpe, are generationally beloved but seeing an uptick in buzz. Regardless, these eight properties are officially on the wish lists of fashion people from all corners of the globe. So if you're curious to know which stays are the top priorities of the style set, discover every buzzy hotel that matters most to them in 2026—and, of course, what to pack to fit the vibe of each.
If the fashion set is collectively decamping to Ojai this year, it’s because of El Roblar. The hotel has finally reopened its doors after a half-century hiatus and has quickly become the destination du jour for everyone from designer Anine Bing to celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips. Restored by the team behind The Bowery Hotel, it captures that elusive "lived-in luxury" that defines some of the best hotels. With its Spanish Revival architecture that frames Topatopa mountain views, El Roblar is the rustic-yet-refined backdrop to every cool person's long-weekend escape from L.A.
In Paris, everyone is talking about Hotel Massé. Designed by Gasparetto Parenti with an interiors vibe that blends cool minimalism with a mid-century warmth, it's as much a landing pad for the aesthetically driven as it is an emerging cultural hub. Yes, it's a hotel, but the space doubles as a gallery highlighting emerging artists and partnerships with local makers, offering guests an immersion into Pigalle's creative pulse. It’s the ultimate home base for those who want a truly local Parisian stay.
The team behind the popular Proper Hotel in Santa Monica have made their way to the opposite coast with a project that's already played host to a number of our favorite fashion people. Meet the Shelborne, a South Beach gem fresh off its $100 million renovation that revives the aesthetics of Miami's 1970s heyday. Fashion people are obsessed with capturing the lobby’s earthy travertine floors and that picturesque 1950s diving board—it all feels like living inside a Slim Aarons editorial spread.
The Hudson Valley has seen its fair share of boutique openings, but Pocketbook Hudson is the one garnering the most buzz this year. Set in a sprawling 19th-century textile mill, the hotel feels more like a creative campus than a standard stay, complete with a subterranean nightclub and a communal bathhouse. It was designed by Charlap Hyman and Herrero, so every corner is essentially a master class in industrial-cool proportions. It serves as the perfect home base for the vintage-obsessed who frequent Hudson's famous antique trail.