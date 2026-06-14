Now that summer is coming into focus, so are our travel plans. Our browser tabs have been open to Google flight searches, our recent saved social media posts feature cool destinations, and our shopping carts are quickly being filled with vacation-worthy items. In fact, in about two months, our social media feeds will be filled with stylish getaways of all sorts—from the manicured beaches of the Hamptons to the charming cobblestone streets in Europe. Naturally, we'll be keeping you up-to-date on where the style is set is jetting off to, but what's even better than making predictions as to where insiders will be heading is to go ahead and ask them directly, which is exactly what we did.
Whether it's the under-the-radar Croatian island where Katie Holmes' stylist Brie Welch is heading, the Sardinian coast where the Milan-based founder of Le Sundial is booking, or the small, much-less-talked-about Greek island where stylist and consultant Shay June is retreating, we have the intel on the coolest getaways the style set will be taking this year. Ahead, discover the seven destinations they're jetting off to—and, of course, what they're packing.
Brie Welch, eBay Resident Stylist
"My main plans this summer involve costuming a film in New York! Thus my confirmed travel plans will be in late September to attend a friend's wedding on the unspoiled island of Lopud in Croatia. May stay a night near Dubrovnik at Hotel Osmolis - a beautiful modernist concrete hotel designed by architect Damir Vitkovićl. I'm really looking forward to being on a car-free island, which means a lot of walking! I will pack plenty of ballet flats and transformable clothing, like scarves that can function as both a halter top and a skirt—trends we saw in the recently launched eBay Watchlist Trend report. Travel/vacation dressing is driving searches on eBay—specifically for scarf halter tops, which are up 97%—likely because they are effortless and very packable! My free time will hopefully consist of rotations of beach time, napping, and eating—and of course celebrating love at a Franciscan Monastery where the wedding will be held."
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Silvia Dusci, founder and creative director, Le Sundial
"This year, I’m looking forward to returning to Sardinia, a place I visit every summer. After a busy year, I always try to spend at least ten days there—it has become something of a personal reset ritual. The slower pace, long days by the sea, and the simplicity of island life help me disconnect completely and come back feeling refreshed, inspired, and ready for what’s next. I'm packing The Dune Necklace by Le Sundial. I love pairing substantial jewelry with the simplest summer uniform. I'll also bring The Row Gemma Flats, my most worn summer shoes for the second year running, and the Alice Dress from Skall Studio, a light, effortless piece that's perfect for warm Mediterranean days. Together, they form the kind of wardrobe I love most on holiday (never without a big straw bag and a shawl): undone, comfortable, and quietly refined."