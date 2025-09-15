Just Copy Harry Styles's Outfits, and Wear Them on Repeat

It’s no big revelation that Harry Styles—as his name so serendipitously implies—is a, well, stylish guy. From sharp Gucci suits to barely there tiny shorts and slim sneakers, the man not only cranks out outfit bangers one after another but has demonstrated some serious range. In recent days, his fashion bona fides have been further confirmed thanks to a series of images that have blessed our eyeballs as the musician continues to step out with actress Zoë Kravitz. Last week, he was spotted in a pair of sky-blue straight-fit jeans, a slightly cropped long-sleeve T-shirt (revealing just an inch of tattooed midriff), and loafers—a look that matched Kravitz, wordlessly confirming speculation that the duo are, in fact, an item. And then, we got another killer couple ’fit, this time with Styles wearing a white long-sleeve tee (notice a theme?) tucked into a pair of loose pleated trousers and slim sneakers (again).
All of this is to say we very much encourage you to take your fall outfit cues from Styles. Namely, go out and find a few variations on some core pieces—a long-sleeve T-shirt, say, or a low-profile shoe—and build a wardrobe around them. It makes getting dressed that much easier and helps you establish a defined look for yourself, a type of uniform to be known by. From there, evolving said look—adding a sweater over the shoulders for when it’s cool, tossing on a chore coat, or even swapping out the sneakers for a dress shoe—means that you’ll always look like yourself.
We have it on good authority that Styles and Kravitz are both devotees of The Row, and most of their recent outfits can be tracked by eagle-eyed Styles/style watchers back to the Olsen twin–designed minimalist-luxe brand. But just because that label comes with three- to four-figure price tags doesn’t mean you can’t channel some of the couple's ineffable low-key cool. We have a few thoughts on pieces that can help you establish your fall look. And if it looks just a bit like theirs, well, we can’t blame you.