Athletic shorts may have been designed for practicality for athletes, but in 2026, they have emerged as a fashion statement among the style set. These shorts, whether colorful track styles or neutral versions made from performance fabrics, pair well with other sporty items like sports bras and running sneakers. However, to keep them feeling fresh for 2026, it's all about the styling. One elegant way to do this is to take inspiration from Olivia Wilde's recent outfit.
Stepping out this weekend in L.A., Wilde confirmed the athletic shorts trend, styling a red pair with an elegant shoe trend. Instead of opting for sneakers, which might have seemed the most sensible option, she chose classic loafers, creating an intentional and unexpectedly cool outfit that feels perfectly suited to summer 2026.
To finish, Wilde styled her look with retro, sporty, and menswear-inspired pieces. She layered on an oversize stripe button-down shirt, a baseball cap, and micro crew socks. The muted hues of her shirt and hat grounded the look, making the red shorts not seem too bold.
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Feeling inspired to invest in the athletic shorts trend? Scroll down to shop the chicest styles and the best loafers to pair with them.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.