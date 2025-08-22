Tate McRae Is About to Make This $50 Victoria's Secret Bra Go Viral

If you're looking for proof that pop stars are just like us, look no further than Tate McRae. The "Greedy" singer, who has a knack for turning everything she touches into a viral moment, just gave us a master class in casual at-home selfies by sharing a few snaps on Instagram wearing a simple item we all have in our drawers: a Victoria's Secret bra. But this isn't just any bra—it's the one $50 balconette style that's about to be on everyone's shopping list. Her IG post has already garnered over 600,000 likes, so it's safe to say her fans are obsessed.
Keep scrolling to check out Tate McRae's new photos. Then shop her Victoria's SecretWicked Unlined Lace Balconette Bra ($50) in several colors. McRae's white version is undoubtedly chic, but the same bra also comes in black, pink, tan, light blue, red, beige, and plenty of other hues. Now, excuse me while I add one (or two or three) to my cart.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.