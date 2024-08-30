Naomi Osaka Is Bridging the Gap Between Court and Street Style
It's the end of August in New York City, which can only mean one thing: the U.S. Open has completely taken over. This year especially, it feels like all anyone's talking about or actually doing is attending the renowned tennis tournament located in Flushing, Queens at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. It's the hottest ticket of the summer, and if you're lucky and get to go, there's a chance you'll also bear witness to one of tennis's biggest (and best-dressed) stars, Naomi Osaka, playing on the stadium's hard courts. Osaka is a top draw of the tournament, both because she's a two-time champion of the U.S. Open—she won it in 2018 and 2020—and her court style never disappoints.
As an ambassador for both Nike and Tag Heuer, the 26-year-old sensation is always outfitted in the very best match-day fits, specifically when she plays at the U.S. Open, which she told Who What Wear was her favorite slam to dress for. We caught up with the four-time Grand Slam winner ahead of the tournament at Tag Heuer's Fifth Avenue flagship store to talk all about her signature court style, what makes the U.S. Open special, what watch she'll be playing in, and more. Read all about it below.
What makes the U.S. Open special for you compared to other Grand Slam tournaments?
Osaka: "I grew up here until I was nine, so I have a lot of memories of coming to the tournament. It was also the first Grand Slam that I won, so just a lot of really good memories."
Which slam is the most fun to dress for?
Osaka: "The U.S. Open. I think Nike always lets me do something cool during the U.S. Open, and I just have memories of watching players, specifically Serena [Williams], taking her jacket off and [revealing] something incredible underneath."
As we approach the U.S. Open, what can you tell me about the looks you're planning to wear this year?
Osaka: "I can say that it's going to be one of my favorite outfits I've ever worn if not my favorite. And the process of creating the outfit was really fun."
How involved are you in that process?
Osaka: "I'm actually very involved. I love being able to get creative, see everything that goes on, and pick fabrics and pick colors."
You've had some pretty incredible court looks through the years, from the custom Sacai x Nike look from the 2019 U.S. Open to this year's ruffled Nike set for Wimbledon. What do you love about combining your craft on the court with your interest in fashion?
Osaka: "I love the fact that nothing feels limited—it almost feels like anything is possible. And I think with sport, it should feel like anything is possible. Exploring the boundaries and pushing them for me is always one of my biggest goals."
Walk me through some of your favorite fashion moments from on the court.
Osaka: "People don't really talk about it, but the 2021 Australian Open. It was my first time wearing a jumpsuit and then a skirt over it, and it was a funky army print that was [all] different colors. I had a lot of fun wearing that one. The [custom Nike x] Sacai outfit is going to go down in my hall of fame of favorite outfits. And then actually a U.S. Open outfit from the last time I played here. It was lavender purple and I thought it was really beautiful."
What watch will you be wearing during the U.S. Open?
Osaka: "I'll be wearing this beautiful watch, a Tag Heuer Aquaracer. I love the color combination—I think it's really beautiful. And it fits the U.S. Open because it'll shine brightly."
When you're thinking about which watch you want to wear during play, what style and design aspects do you consider?
Osaka: "For me, what is important is that it looks good, which Tag Heuer has always done a really amazing job with."
How do you style your Tag Heuer watch in your daily life?
Osaka: "They're so versatile, and I've also collected a lot of them. It just feels like a staple—I don't know how to describe it. I put on contacts every day, and I put on a Tag watch every day. For me, I love picking out the color and [figuring] out how it fits within my outfit."
Do you match your watch to your outfit or prefer it to stand out on its own?
Osaka: "Most of the time, I like it to stand out by itself. It's an extension of the outfit and deserves its own limelight."
Who's influencing your style right now, in tennis or out of it?
Osaka: "I'm always gonna say Rihanna, but actually, I think Yoon [Ahn, the creative director of] Ambush. She has an incredible wardrobe, and sometimes I just look at her Instagram photos and think, 'Wow.' She definitely has one of the best closets in the world. And then on the court, obviously, I really love Serena and Venus [Williams]."
At this current point in your life, how would you describe your personal style journey and where you're at with your relationship with fashion?
Osaka: "My personal style journey has been a bit of a roller coaster in the way that I'm very experimental. I will go full-on with an idea if I have it. And for me, I just always remember going to Japan when I was younger and seeing full-on outfits. Fashion is a bit of a personality thing, and I love that you can express yourself that way. I'm learning a lot more about fashion as I go along."
Finally, court style or street style?
Osaka: "I have a dream to make my court style like street style, so court style."
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
