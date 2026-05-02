The Bikini Trend Everyone Will Be Wearing This Summer

It happens every summer—one swim trend quietly takes hold, and suddenly it’s the only thing that matters. This season, it’s not about barely-there bottoms or a retro high-cut shape—it’s about adding a layer that feels both intentional and undeniably chic. Bikini shorts are stepping in as the defining silhouette, styled over classic bikini bottoms for a look that feels fresh, directional, and just a bit more elevated. The result is a layered approach to swimwear that reads vibey and purely practical—something that feels as considered as the rest of your outfit.
What makes the trend click is the styling. A bikini top paired with matching or contrast bikini bottoms becomes the base, with tiny, often colorful or printed shorts layered on top. That extra piece adds dimension and a cool-girl edge that instantly elevates any beach or vacation look. Whether you go for a coordinated set or mix bold prints with solid hues, the effect is the same: it feels styled. Throw on an oversized button-down or a lightweight knit, and it seamlessly transitions from sand (or the pool) to whatever comes next.
There’s an ease to it that still feels fashion-forward. Wearing shorts over bikini bottoms offers coverage without losing that effortless, sun-ready appeal, and it opens the door to more versatility in how you wear your swim. It’s confident without trying too hard—comfortable, but still clearly considered. If swim trends have been about minimalism in recent years, this one flips the script in the best way, proving that a little extra can actually feel a lot more modern.
Triangl
Elli Loni Stripe Crochet Shorts
Solid & Striped
The Mimi Shorts
Free-Est
Dixie Swim Shorties
Salt Gypsy
Betty High-Waisted Boyshort Surf Bottoms
Beach Riot
Nyx Bikini Bottoms
Rhythm
Terry High-Waisted Boyshort Bikini Bottoms