Instead of Aviators or Ovals, This '00s Sunglasses Trend Makes an Outfit Look Peak 2026

Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion-and-beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear's own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.
I didn’t expect to be personally victimized by a pair of sunglasses this year, but here we are.
After seasons of slim ovals and classic aviators dominating the conversation, there’s a noticeable shift happening in eyewear for 2026. Oversize, bug-eyed sunglasses—whether circular or rendered in sleek, wraparound shield shapes—are quickly becoming the defining accessory of the moment. If we had to pinpoint the emergence of this early-aughts trend coming right back around, there's one defining group leading the charge: Gen Z.
Rooted in early-2000s style, the look taps into a familiar sense of nostalgia, but its current appeal goes beyond a simple throwback—beyond paparazzi shots of celebrities like Paris Hilton and Brittney Spears stepping out of their cars with Juicy Couture tracksuits and frames so big they practically screamed "Don't perceive me." Gen Z is using bug-eyed glasses instead as an accessory that practically begs to be noticed.
That influence has already made its way onto the Spring Summer 2026 runways. At Saint Laurent, strong tailoring was paired with oversized lenses that added a sense of drama and polish. Celine approached the trend with graphic, circular frames that contrasted clean, minimal outfits. At Miu Miu, shield-style sunglasses brought a sportier, more playful energy, reinforcing the brand’s ongoing focus on proportion and youthful styling. Across each collection, the message was consistent: bug-eyed eyewear is no longer a finishing touch—it’s central to the look. Out with the micro-oval frames of 2025, and in with looking like an insect in 2026.
Bug-Eyed Sunglasses on the Runway
On a practical level, they also fit seamlessly into everyday dressing. Oversize frames pair just as easily with relaxed denim and basics as they do with cargo mini-skirts or spring 2026 micro-trend pieces. The result is an accessory that can adapt, while still making a clear statement.
Ultimately, the resurgence of bug-eyed sunglasses signals a broader move away from subtlety and toward individuality. For Gen Z, in particular, the appeal lies in their ability to transform a look with minimal effort.
Gen Z's bug-eyed sunglasses aren't here to blend in this spring and summer. They’re here to take up space. To obscure. To signal taste while pretending not to care. Also, let’s be honest: they’re practical. Didn't take off your waterproof mascara? Tired after doomscrolling? Avoiding your situationship? Just throw your biggest pair of sunglasses on and you're ready to take on the day.
If the past few years of eyewear were about minimalism—sleek ovals, understated aviators—Gen Z is swinging the pendulum in the opposite direction. Sunglasses have never been bigger, bolder, and just a little bit ridiculous in the best way.