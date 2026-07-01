I Just Got Back From L.A.—These Are My Favorite Places to Eat, Shop, and What to Pack

I've always been someone who does a lot of research before a trip—almost too much, probably. But to me, it makes traveling so much more enjoyable since I already have a pre-vetted list of places going into it, so I’m more present once I’m there. That was especially true for the month-long stay in Los Angeles I just did.
With a city as huge and spread out as L.A., I went into it with more than 500 places saved (I know), and there was no way I was going to make it through all of them. I also asked my best friends who live there and our L.A.-based Who What Wear editors for even more recommendations—I wanted to know their all-time favorites—so there was no shortage of places to go.
On top of that, so much of L.A. is about the neighborhood you're in, since it really shapes what you do while you're there. Because I was staying in