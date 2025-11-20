Ariana Grande Just Made the Jean Color You Rarely See in the Winter Look So Chic

When I think of winter, I usually think of darker hues: burgundys, deep greens, and yes, dark-wash denim. While we can wear whatever we want, we tend to lean toward the "rules" of seasonal dressing and trends. Ariana Grande chose to break one of those archaic rules and wore a jean color usually associated with spring and summer as part of a winter outfit: light-wash jeans. I never had this jean color trend on my bingo card for winter 2025, but Grande's endorsement of light-wash jeans is making me consider it.
Listen. I know it sounds kind of unexpected, but isn’t that what fashion is all about? While out in New York promoting Wicked this week, Grande wore light-wash jeans as part of a very chic ensemble also consisting of a black trench coat, a bag that's fresh off the Dior S/S 26 runway, and pointed-toe boots. I’m usually one to wear dark-wash denim for the winter, but this outfit has me rethinking that habit. Styling them with a nice pair of boots and other all-black items really made the jeans pop in a way that was elegant, cool, and seasonally appropriate.
If you’re feeling brave and want to try light-wash jeans for winter 2025, keep scrolling to recreate Grande's look and shop similar items.
