The Culture List: Every Buzzy Thing to See, Do, and Visit This Spring

In the Culture List column, Kristen Nichols weighs in on culture through the lens of fashion—including what to know in events, travel, restaurants, films, art, music, and more.
Just as winter comes to a close, spring is kicking off with some of the most anticipated cultural moments of the year that have the style set eager to book flights and secure reservations at the buzziest new hotels. The Lake Como Edition is one of the most talked-about hotel openings—as is the upcoming Orient Express Venezia, which will soon be opening its doors in Venice. Salone del Mobile in Milan will bring even more people to Italy following the Winter Olympics, proving that the destination is one of the hottest places to travel to in 2026. For those in search of more on the travel front, other buzzy new hotels are arriving, including Capella Kyoto and Zannier Île de Bendor, which we're predicting will be frequented by the most in-the-know insiders.
Meanwhile, the upcoming releases of The Devil Wears Prada 2 and The Drama will influence what everyone is watching and talking about in the coming months, including the buzzy looks set to hit the red carpet for the press tours. We also predict that Harry Styles's forthcoming album is primed to be the soundtrack of the summer. Read on for Who What Wear's top cultural highlights for spring 2026, including everything to see, do, and visit.
Salone del Mobile
The world's ultimate design fair, Salone del Mobile, is one of the hottest annual events. Design insiders and the fashion set alike descend upon Milan each spring for the fair that presents the best and the newest in décor and furniture. While it's historically drawn interior experts, it's now an international hub for the style set and everyone in the know. The fair will be held at the Rho Fiera Milano fairgrounds, and you're also sure to find regulars at after-hours hot spots in the city.
The Drama
With an A-list cast including Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, The Drama is an upcoming release from A24. In the film, the actors play a happily engaged couple who get tested in the days leading up to their big day, and an unexpected revelation sends their wedding week off the rails.
The Devil Wears Prada 2
Early buzz is making The Devil Wears Prada 2one of the most anticipated films of the year, especially in the fashion community. Original cast members, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt, are returning to star in the sequel as the star-studded cast reprises their roles from the original 2006 film.
Harry Styles's Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.
What will win out as the soundtrack to 2026? Time will tell, but chances are that more than a few tracks from Harry Styles's upcoming album will make the cut. His latest album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., will be dropping in March 2026 and will mark his fourth release. For those curious about what to expect, Styles shared that the album was heavily inspired by LCD Soundsystem.
While it has established luxury sleeper car train routes throughout Europe, the Orient Express is now opening its first stationary hotel in Venice. Set on the canal in the former home of the Duke of Urbino, the hotel will bring its unique spirit to the history, culture, art, and elegance of Venice.
Located on one of the most private islands of the Côte d'Azur in the Mediterranean, the Zannier Île de Bendor just underwent a transformation after a five-year closure and will reopen its doors this spring. With 93 keys across three distinct lodging types—'60s jet-set South of France glamour, Provençal gardens, and the nature-entrenched and tranquil seaside—the destination has something for every type of traveler.
The Edition hotel group will open its latest outpost in Lake Como within a 19th-century building located on the western shore in Cadenabbia with views overlooking the Bellagio hills. The new hotel will include 148 guest rooms, a floating pool, a spa sanctuary, multiple indoor and outdoor restaurants and bars, and a lively lobby bar that will add a new destination for the well-heeled crowd.
For those interested in an intimate escape, look to Chesa Marchetta in the Swiss Alps. The 13-bedroom hotel recently opened in Sils Maria, Switzerland—the cultural center of the Engadin valley. The cozy Alpine property was designed by the Paris-based architect Luis Laplace, who paired traditional wooden furniture alongside art from Hauser & Wirth. The seasonal property offers winter stays from January to April, then reopens for the summer season from June to October.
The latest from the Auberge Collection is Cambridge House in London, England, which is the first UK location for the hotel group. Housed in the former residence of the Duke of Cambridge, the Georgian building is being transformed into a 102-room hotel by interior designer Jean-Louis Deniot. Set to open its doors this spring, the locale will operate as a hotel, but it is also primed to be one of the buzziest new social clubs in the city.
Four stories high and home to 89 rooms—designed by Kengo Kuma & Associates and the Brewin Design Office—the Capella Kyoto is one of the latest hotels opening in the region. Situated within the historic Miyagawa-cho district in Kyoto, the hotel reflects the cultural spirit of the region.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.