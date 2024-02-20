Puddle Pants Have Officially Been Replaced By This Polarizing Trend

We've reached that time of the year when we start to see what the spring trends are actually going to be. No longer just something that we saw so long ago it feels like a figment of our imaginations—people are actually starting to work the S/S 24 trends into their IRL wardrobes. And the fact that fashion month is in full swing certainly has something to do with that. One such S/S 24 trend that I've spotted multiple times on the streets of New York and Copenhagen in recent weeks is capri pants (AKA pedal pushers). And they're the polar opposite of the previous major pant trend to hit the scene: puddle pants.

As my fellow editor Eliza pointed out back in September, capri pants were all over the S/S 24, and designers like Tory Burch and Sandy Liang offered modern and chic ways to style them—yes, seriously. As to be expected, fashion people have begun to put those styling ideas into practice. Slim capri pants worn with sheer tights or bare legs, something fitted on top, and heels (always heels) was an outfit I've seen over and over recently and I've even ordered a pair for myself after seeing how cool they can be. If you want to join me, keep scrolling to see capris in action and shop some of the best pairs for yourself.

Pedal Pushers on the Street Style Set

Shop Chic Pedal Pushers

