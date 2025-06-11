I Stayed at the 5-Star Wellness Spa Celebrities Like to Gatekeep—Every Detail That Wow-d

Welcome to Fashion’s Finest Stays, a travel series where we lend our fashion-editor POV to the world of hospitality. Here, we’ll give you exclusive insider access to the world’s most renowned hotels and resorts, uncovering every detail you’d ever want to know before you book.

When a relatively under-the-radar wellness spa is beloved by Hailey Bieber and Laura Harrier, you know it's going to be good. But when I stepped foot on the property at Mii Amo, a luxury wellness destination and number-one spa the U.S. according to Travel + Leisure, even my highest expectations were still somehow surpassed. Nestled in Sedona's famed Boynton Canyon, the property is framed by its dramatic desert surroundings and is entrenched in the spiritual side that Sedona and its energy vortexes are known for, which made my stay transformational on multiple different fronts.

Although the spa opened its doors in 2001, it underwent a two-year $40 million renovation and reopened in 2023 with new credentials by independent luxury hospitality association Relais & Chateaux.

A journey at Mii Amo is all-inclusive with a few minor exceptions like add-ons for wine and beer or additional spa treatments beyond what's included. With so many elements on offer from fitness classes and outdoor adventures to the artist's cottage and, of course, the state-of-the-art spa, journeys are just that: personal. There's no rigid itinerary here, so it really becomes what you make of it. Lean into the fitness side of the experience by attending the daily yoga and Pilates courses, hiking through the canyon, and booking a tennis lesson or take a more R&R approach by spending time in the spa or lounging by the pool with a book and a fresh-squeezed juice. You're not going it alone, though, as each guest is assigned their own journey guide who helps curate your treatments and book the activities that interest you.

Set just across a paved driveway from neighboring Enchantment Resort, Mii Amo feels secluded from the larger resort while still technically being part of it. For instance, Enchantment guests have access to certain common areas at Mii Amo like the outdoor pool and spa as well as the ability to book treatments and dine at the on-site restaurant Hummingbird. At the same time, Mii Amo guests can participate in Enchantment activities like hiking, biking, tennis, and the arts. Staying at Enchantment and booking treatments Mii Amo is one way to experience the spa, although nothing compares to staying directly on-property as a Mii Amo guest, which I had the pleasure of doing last fall. The journey begins together with all Mii Amo guests, starting with an intention setting and welcome drinks. Fellow journey members included groups of friends, couples, a few mother-daughter duos and naturally a few solo travelers, too. The wonderful thing is that the journey is really what you make of it, so you could keep coming back and have a new experience every time. In fact, several of the guests I met were repeat visitors and after my 3-night, 4-day stay, I had the urge to join them.

My first impression was simply how striking the resort as a whole was. The architecture blends in seamlessly with the surrounding natural landscape, so you're immersed in the best views of the canyon at every turn. The whole effect has one of being both modern and cozy—each space felt warm and inviting but awe-inspiring at the same time. The conversation pit in the main spa area was a sight to behold and naturally, Instagram fodder for resort's A-list clientele. As for the rooms, they're a series of luxe casitas that are each outfitted with private outdoor spaces, spacious kitchen and dining spaces, and a living room with a working fireplace. The bathroom in mine was complete was a marble vanity and deep soaking tub with a skylight set directly above it.

The sound of a destination health and wellness spa automatically conjures images of undressed lettuce leaves, bitter green juices, and barely-there portion sizes, but I'm happy to report that the dining experience at Mii Amo couldn't be farther from that trope. In fact, I couldn't stop remarking that every meal I had was my favorite one yet. The food itself is worthy of making a trip for, which is exactly what one mother-daughter duo I met said they did, coming back the following year specifically with the resort's famous lemon ricotta pancakes in mind. It wasn't surprising once I learned that the head chef had formerly trained at Le Bristol in Paris and was currently in the process of building out the on-site garden to supply even more hyperlocal and in-season produce.

As the stay is all-inclusive, so too are all meals, snacks, and drinks with the exception of wine and beer which are ordered à la carte. Hummingbird is the main restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, but a standalone juice and smoothie bar sits just around the corner that I utilized for a quick stop-off post-hike. Most of the menu is available to order poolside, and if I wasn't feeling a full sit-down meal at Hummingbird, there was always the option to dine in my room. And the room service came freakishly fast. Another tidbit that made the whole dining experience so luxurious? When I checked in, I was told that wearing the robes 24/7 wasn't just allowed but encouraged. Yes, even to dinner.

It's nearly impossible to sum up the spa offering—the treatment menu is as vast as it is unique to the resort. It spans traditional spa classics like facials and body scrubs along with sessions more attuned to the mind and spirit like energy healing and reiki. Over the course of my stay, I got a feel for a few different types and booked a range of treatments, starting with the High Desert Body Wrap, a massage and body scrub that's followed by a rich and hydrating wrap. The next day, I went in for the Head, Neck, and Shoulders Massage and Signature Facial. I don't say this lightly, but both the massage and facial were the best I've ever experienced, respectively. My masseuse was incredibly knowledgeable and precise and instructed me on how to better position myself as a side sleeper to avoid crunching my neck and shoulders at night.

Now for the more metaphysical sessions, which I was teeming with curiosity and excitement to try. I ventured beyond my comfort zone and signed myself up for both Energy Healing and Hypnosis sessions to round out the stay. While I thought I knew what to expect for the former three, I had no idea what I was in for with the latter two. Regardless what the session was, I was blown away by the level of skill and care that I was met with from each practitioner. My Hypnosis session was nowhere near as scary as I'd imagined (no hanging pendulums or hypnotic spirals) but was instead incredibly insightful and targeted. After spending about twenty minutes discussing a specific habit I was looking to improve on, I lay down while my practitioner led me through what felt like a guided meditation where she prompted me to imagine current and alternate versions of myself each who did and didn't have a handle on this specific habit. The easiest way I can describe it would be to say that it felt like bypassing my conscious mind to get to the root of an issue and unpack it that way. It was incredibly insightful and, as far I'm concerned, successful. I even received a recording of the session to play back at home should I feel its effects starting to fade.

Physical wellbeing was as much a part of my Mii Amo journey as the mental and spiritual side of things, and the resort certainly frames the two as going hand in hand. When it came to fitness, the options were virtually endless. Not only did the gym feature state-of-the-art weights and cardio equipment but a Pilates reformer, as well, while upstairs in the studio classes including gentle yoga, mat Pilates, and breathwork are offered daily. The set of treadmills face a floor-to-ceiling wall of windows that overlook a stunning vista of the red rocks that as a runner I couldn't help but fall in love with.

The best part of my fitness experience, though, had to be getting outside. The resort is situated at the opening of Boynton Canyon, where multiple trailheads are just steps outside your front door. I took both guided and solo hikes through the canyon that each arrived at viewpoints perched high above the Arizona desert where you could see Sedona stretch on for miles. The property also boasts a gorgeous set of tennis and pickle ball courts that are surrounded by the dramatic plateaus of the canyon. I took a private tennis lesson one morning with Mii Amo and Enchantment's resident expert, who managed to improve my backhand more in 60 minutes than during any other lesson I've taken back home (shout out to coach Chet!).

While traditional R&R is definitely the goal, there's also a big emphasis placed on mindfulness here. It's the kind of thing where guests can choose how much or how little they dive into the spiritual side of Mii Amo. Whether it's joining in one of the daily guided meditations, writing down your intentions beforehand, or walking along the crystal pathway, there are a number of ways in which the resort prompts you to tap into your higher self—if you're open to it, of course.

Speaking of the meditation sessions, attending the morning and evening rituals as they call them, became the moments I most looked forward to throughout my stay. They're held inside a dome-like structure that was custom made for this purpose. It features a small cutout in the ceiling letting a strobe of sun or moonlight into the space depending on the time of day and is positioned specifically to illuminate the large crystal at the center of the space, around which is a bench in the shape of a half-circle where people can sit. The floor isn't a floor at all but the red dirt of the Sedona desert that, when going barefoot, helps to further ground you in the moment and stimulate your vagus nerve. Before you enter the meditation cave, there's a little wooden box outside where you can write down what it is you'd like to let go of and then afterwards all the cards are burnt to symbolize their release.

Whether I was feeling the energy vortexes of the canyon at work or had simply allowed myself to unwind through my treatments and meditation sessions, I couldn't help but feel an overwhelming sense of emotional release. I cried and laughed and reflected and learned more about myself over the course of my four-day journey than I had bargained for. Perhaps it was the result of what was going on in my personal life at the time, but when it came time to board my flight home, I could feel a significant weight off my shoulders. I felt lighter emotionally—but physically, too. The tension I keep in my shoulders had loosened its grip, I noticed my jaw didn't automatically clench up when I sat idle, and if it's true that as women we hold onto stubborn lower belly fat when our cortisol is too high, then I found mine was flatter and my overall stress levels lowered.

What I Packed