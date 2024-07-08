French Women Have Always Worn This Cute Shorts Trend—Now, the Rest of Europe Is Catching on

Having spent my fair share of summers almost exclusively in denim shorts, this season I'm determined to invigorate my summer wardrobe with a fresh new-season trend that I've been seeing everywhere this summer.

Tired of the rigidity of the denim, I'm investing in the gingham shorts trend this year. Often composed of a lightweight cotton, seersucker or linen fabric, this growing shorts trend offers the comfort and breathability that I seek throughout the warmest months, as well as a classic yet playful print that I think goes with just about anything.

Timeless and classic with a preppy undercurrent, this enduring summer trend has never truly faded from the mainstream. It has however seen its popularity swell this summer. Similarly to the boxer and bloomer shorts trends that have bloomed this summer, the gingham shorts trend hosts a casual aesthetic that can see you through the season. Ideal for lounging in during hot summer days, the gingham shorts trend also works well as an easy beach-side coverup, or styled with retro trainers and a denim jacket for a relaxed take on weekend dressing.

A classic print that French women have been incorporating into their wardrobes for years, the gingham shorts trend appeals to the timeless nature of Parisian style, whilst offering a playful element and a comfortable finish, all in one fell swoop.

Catching on this summer, stylish people across the continent have begun to embrace the emerging trend, and luckily there are plenty of options out there. From Mango's high waisted style to Reformation's bloomer-inspired pair, read on to discover the eight gingham shorts we recommend for summer 2024 below.

SHOP THE GINGHAM SHORTS TREND:

Uniqlo Seersucker Gingham Easy Shorts £20 SHOP NOW These comfortable shorts are perfect for summer lounging.

Ganni Seersucker Check Elasticated Shorts £145 SHOP NOW Style with the matching top or wear with a white tee.

Mango Gingham Shorts £16 SHOP NOW The high-waist design makes these easy to style with a range of tops and blouses.

Reformation Betsy Short £98 SHOP NOW This pretty shorts are such an easy way to add a playful element to your summer styling.

High Sport Checked Cotton-Blend Jacquard Shorts £726 SHOP NOW These are on their way to selling out.

Glassworks Black and White Gingham Drawstring Shorts £70 SHOP NOW The drawstring design means you can adjust the fit to your preference.

Piglet Botanical Green Gingham Linen Pyjama Shorts £49 SHOP NOW Wear these as pyjama shorts or style them out with a logo vest top.