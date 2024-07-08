French Women Have Always Worn This Cute Shorts Trend—Now, the Rest of Europe Is Catching on
Having spent my fair share of summers almost exclusively in denim shorts, this season I'm determined to invigorate my summer wardrobe with a fresh new-season trend that I've been seeing everywhere this summer.
Tired of the rigidity of the denim, I'm investing in the gingham shorts trend this year. Often composed of a lightweight cotton, seersucker or linen fabric, this growing shorts trend offers the comfort and breathability that I seek throughout the warmest months, as well as a classic yet playful print that I think goes with just about anything.
Timeless and classic with a preppy undercurrent, this enduring summer trend has never truly faded from the mainstream. It has however seen its popularity swell this summer. Similarly to the boxer and bloomer shorts trends that have bloomed this summer, the gingham shorts trend hosts a casual aesthetic that can see you through the season. Ideal for lounging in during hot summer days, the gingham shorts trend also works well as an easy beach-side coverup, or styled with retro trainers and a denim jacket for a relaxed take on weekend dressing.
A classic print that French women have been incorporating into their wardrobes for years, the gingham shorts trend appeals to the timeless nature of Parisian style, whilst offering a playful element and a comfortable finish, all in one fell swoop.
Catching on this summer, stylish people across the continent have begun to embrace the emerging trend, and luckily there are plenty of options out there. From Mango's high waisted style to Reformation's bloomer-inspired pair, read on to discover the eight gingham shorts we recommend for summer 2024 below.
SHOP THE GINGHAM SHORTS TREND:
The high-waist design makes these easy to style with a range of tops and blouses.
This pretty shorts are such an easy way to add a playful element to your summer styling.
The drawstring design means you can adjust the fit to your preference.
Wear these as pyjama shorts or style them out with a logo vest top.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
