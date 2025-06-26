I've Been Traveling for a Month—This Is How I Made 45 Outfits With Just One Suitcase
When I travel, I pack like a stylist on a budget. Everything has to work with everything, and the stakes feel weirdly high for each outfit. For my most recent monthlong trip to Barcelona, I gave myself a challenge: Make 45 outfits out of one suitcase of clothes. The result? A capsule wardrobe that actually worked harder than I did. Every day, I felt I could easily throw on a different combination of the items I packed for an outfit worthy of plenty of compliments. Now, I have to share with you how I did it.
My thought for every top or bottom I packed was, "Can I wear this with at least three other items in my suitcase?" If the answer was only one or two, I tossed it to the side. We don't have room for one-off statement pieces. I had to find versatile items that felt special but also capable of doing the most. My one exception to this rule was that I made sure to have at least 10 dresses because those are the items I tend to only wear once or twice since the styling opportunities are more limited, but I pack with the hope of manifesting as many days worth dressing up for as possible.
I was surprised by how easy it became to mix and match the pieces—from day-to-night dresses to travel-friendly separates I'd rewear even back home—once I narrowed things down. Here's exactly what I packed, what I wore, and how I pulled off 45 cool outfits without overstuffing my luggage.
My Packing Formula
- 5 Tops
- 10 Dresses
- 3 Pants
- 3 Skirts
- 5 Swimsuits
- 3 Workout Sets
The Dresses
The exception for my rule about one-off pieces occurred in the dress category. This is the part of my wardrobe where I like to have fun. I hand-selected dresses from my closet that felt incredibly Spanish and like they would blend in well with Antoni Gaudí's architecture and beautiful beachside restaurants. I chose dresses that I love enough to rewear them with different accessories so I could really make the most of my selection.
The Tops
When it came to tops and bottoms, I thoroughly examined each item I pulled aside and made sure it could be worn with a minimum of three different pants or skirts that I had packed. I was certain that I had a good combination of classic tank tops and T-shirts as well as fun and flirty tops that would guarantee a compliment.
The Bottoms
I love a good skirt in the summer, and linen pants are also my vice, so that's how I ended up with a collection of bottoms that were primarily those two things. As I did with my tops, I asked myself how my bottoms would go with the tops that I'd chosen to be sure that I could maximize my suitcase to its fullest potential.
The Swimsuits
Okay, I lied. There's another area where I allow statement pieces, and that would be in my swimwear collection. You can get away with repeating swimsuits again and again by just bringing in a different cover-up, so that's what I did. I packed three bikinis and two one-pieces for the ultimate getaway collection.
The Workout Sets
Whether I'm on the road or not, fitness is a nonnegotiable, and I am always getting a workout in. I love my Pilates classes and strength-training routine, so bringing a few workout sets is absolutely essential. I made sure to bring something I could wear for tennis/padel and two regular workout sets I love enough wash and reuse over and over during my travels.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.
