When I travel, I pack like a stylist on a budget. Everything has to work with everything, and the stakes feel weirdly high for each outfit. For my most recent monthlong trip to Barcelona, I gave myself a challenge: Make 45 outfits out of one suitcase of clothes. The result? A capsule wardrobe that actually worked harder than I did. Every day, I felt I could easily throw on a different combination of the items I packed for an outfit worthy of plenty of compliments. Now, I have to share with you how I did it.

My thought for every top or bottom I packed was, "Can I wear this with at least three other items in my suitcase?" If the answer was only one or two, I tossed it to the side. We don't have room for one-off statement pieces. I had to find versatile items that felt special but also capable of doing the most. My one exception to this rule was that I made sure to have at least 10 dresses because those are the items I tend to only wear once or twice since the styling opportunities are more limited, but I pack with the hope of manifesting as many days worth dressing up for as possible.

I was surprised by how easy it became to mix and match the pieces—from day-to-night dresses to travel-friendly separates I'd rewear even back home—once I narrowed things down. Here's exactly what I packed, what I wore, and how I pulled off 45 cool outfits without overstuffing my luggage.

My Packing Formula

5 Tops

10 Dresses

3 Pants

3 Skirts

5 Swimsuits

3 Workout Sets

The Dresses

The exception for my rule about one-off pieces occurred in the dress category. This is the part of my wardrobe where I like to have fun. I hand-selected dresses from my closet that felt incredibly Spanish and like they would blend in well with Antoni Gaudí's architecture and beautiful beachside restaurants. I chose dresses that I love enough to rewear them with different accessories so I could really make the most of my selection.

The Tops

When it came to tops and bottoms, I thoroughly examined each item I pulled aside and made sure it could be worn with a minimum of three different pants or skirts that I had packed. I was certain that I had a good combination of classic tank tops and T-shirts as well as fun and flirty tops that would guarantee a compliment.

The Bottoms

I love a good skirt in the summer, and linen pants are also my vice, so that's how I ended up with a collection of bottoms that were primarily those two things. As I did with my tops, I asked myself how my bottoms would go with the tops that I'd chosen to be sure that I could maximize my suitcase to its fullest potential.

The Swimsuits

Okay, I lied. There's another area where I allow statement pieces, and that would be in my swimwear collection. You can get away with repeating swimsuits again and again by just bringing in a different cover-up, so that's what I did. I packed three bikinis and two one-pieces for the ultimate getaway collection.

The Workout Sets

Whether I'm on the road or not, fitness is a nonnegotiable, and I am always getting a workout in. I love my Pilates classes and strength-training routine, so bringing a few workout sets is absolutely essential. I made sure to bring something I could wear for tennis/padel and two regular workout sets I love enough wash and reuse over and over during my travels.