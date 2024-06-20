I'm Pilates-Certified and a Fashion Editor—Celine's Latest Launch Is Perfection

By
published

Kaia Gerber wearing a Celine hat, sunglasses, sports bra, bike shorts, large headphones, and a yoga mat hanging off her shoulder.

(Image credit: Celine)

If I'm being honest, I'm a Pilates snob. Whether practicing at home or in a studio, I prefer my props, activewear, and surroundings to be top-notch—bougie, if you will. While I may be the only one admitting it, I'm not alone in this sentiment. How do I know that? Celine's latest Pilates collection.

On Monday, Celine unveiled its new line of luxurious Pilates equipment, gear, and accessories on Instagram. The range includes a reformer, ready-to-wear clothing, kettlebells, dumbbell weights, and more, all embellished with Celine's signature logo. Staying true to Celine's DNA, the collection showcases the brand's expert craftsmanship through leather goods that utilize high-quality materials, such as the iconic Triomphe canvas and refined calfskin.

Celina pilates reformer

(Image credit: Celine)

Celine has hit all the marks with this launch. I mean, who better than the one-and-only Kaia Gerber to star in the campaign? With her renowned sense of style, especially her off-duty activewear looks, she's not just a model but an inspiration for all of us who want to dress cute for workouts.

If you're eagerly anticipating the release of this super-luxurious collection like I am, unfortunately, we'll have to wait. The line will be released in October on Celine.com and at Celine stores in New York, Beverly Hills, and Miami's Design District, but you can take a look at what's to come below. Until then, keep practicing your hundreds and roll-ups like the Pilates queen you are.

Celine's new workout weight

(Image credit: Celine)

Shop the Celine Pilates collection:

Celine reformer

Celine
Pilates Reformer

Price available upon request.

Celine Kettlebell 4KG
Celine
Kettlebell 4KG

Price available upon request.

Celine Yoga Mat
Celine
Yoga Mat

Price available upon request.

Celine Yoga Brick
Celine
Yoga Brick

Price available upon request.

Explore More:
Workout Clothes Celine
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸