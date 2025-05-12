Bella Hadid Is Honey Blonde! See the Hair Color Set to Inspire 1000 Salon Appointments

Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
By
published
in News

Bella Hadid with dark brown hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Hadid's signature hair color is espresso brown. It's glossy and expensive-looking, and usually, we'd say, "if it's not broke, don't fix it." However, we've decided to embrace change after seeing her surprising new honey-blonde hue, because, spoiler alert, it's good...good enough to be our new summer hair inspo.

Hadid debuted her new hair color upon arriving at the Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France, ahead of the famous film festival. Her trendy "bronde" hair color (ICYMI, that's a combo of "brown" and "blonde") is giving "quiet luxury" and "summer in the South of France" in the best way. We expect it to inspire 1000 salon appointments, including our own. Yep, it's official. We have a new summer hair color trend on our hands. Keep scrolling to see Hadid's new honey blonde color and maybe even take a screenshot to send to your stylist.

Hadid's New, Honey-Blonde Hair Color

Bella Hadid with honey blonde hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid arrived in France to attend the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival, which is set to take place from May 13 - 24. The Cannes red carpet is known for inspiring fashion and beauty risks, so we think she chose the perfect time to debut a new, summer hair color. Now we just have to wait and see the outfits she'll wear with it.

Bella Hadid with light hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's another view of Hadid's new hair color. C'est chic, non?

If you're going lighter for the summer or wanting to replicate Hadid's new hue, we recommend prepping your haircare routine with the right, restorative hair products to treat and prevent post-bleach damage. Keep scrolling to see our top picks.

5 Blonde Haircare Essentials

No. 3 Hair Perfector Pre-Shampoo Hair Repair Treatment
Olaplex
No. 3 Hair Perfector

This iconic hair treatment strengthens weak strands and seals split ends.

Hair Gloss In-Shower Shine Treatment
OUAI
Hair Gloss In-Shower Shine Treatment

An at-home hair gloss will keep expensive-looking blonde...well, expensive-looking.

Blond Absolu Hydrating Illuminating Shampoo
Kérastase
Blond Absolu Hydrating Illuminating Shampoo

This French shampoo is specifically formulated for blonde hair. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid to clean and strengthen hair while boosting shine.

Blond Absolu Strengthening Conditioner
Kérastase
Blond Absolu Strengthening Conditioner

Don't forget the matching conditioner.

Bb. Heat Shield Thermal Protection Hair Mist
Bumble and bumble
Bb. Heat Shield Thermal Protection Hair Mist

Protect your hair color from styling damage with this do-it-all mist. It prevents heat damage, improves elasticity, smooths frizz, and keeps breakage at bay.

Explore More:
Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸