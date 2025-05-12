Bella Hadid Is Honey Blonde! See the Hair Color Set to Inspire 1000 Salon Appointments
Bella Hadid's signature hair color is espresso brown. It's glossy and expensive-looking, and usually, we'd say, "if it's not broke, don't fix it." However, we've decided to embrace change after seeing her surprising new honey-blonde hue, because, spoiler alert, it's good...good enough to be our new summer hair inspo.
Hadid debuted her new hair color upon arriving at the Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France, ahead of the famous film festival. Her trendy "bronde" hair color (ICYMI, that's a combo of "brown" and "blonde") is giving "quiet luxury" and "summer in the South of France" in the best way. We expect it to inspire 1000 salon appointments, including our own. Yep, it's official. We have a new summer hair color trend on our hands. Keep scrolling to see Hadid's new honey blonde color and maybe even take a screenshot to send to your stylist.
Hadid's New, Honey-Blonde Hair Color
Hadid arrived in France to attend the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival, which is set to take place from May 13 - 24. The Cannes red carpet is known for inspiring fashion and beauty risks, so we think she chose the perfect time to debut a new, summer hair color. Now we just have to wait and see the outfits she'll wear with it.
Here's another view of Hadid's new hair color. C'est chic, non?
If you're going lighter for the summer or wanting to replicate Hadid's new hue, we recommend prepping your haircare routine with the right, restorative hair products to treat and prevent post-bleach damage. Keep scrolling to see our top picks.
5 Blonde Haircare Essentials
This iconic hair treatment strengthens weak strands and seals split ends.
An at-home hair gloss will keep expensive-looking blonde...well, expensive-looking.
This French shampoo is specifically formulated for blonde hair. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid to clean and strengthen hair while boosting shine.
Protect your hair color from styling damage with this do-it-all mist. It prevents heat damage, improves elasticity, smooths frizz, and keeps breakage at bay.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
-
TBH, I Forgot About My Flat Iron Until I Discovered These 11 Sleek, Straight Styles
Warning: Envy-inducing hairspo inside.
-
Taylor Russell Is the Epitome of Baby-Doll Beauty—6 of Her Best Moments I'm Copying RN
She's taking over my makeup and hair inspo boards.
-
Artist Pass: Your Exclusive Guide to the Highly Requested Bobs Defining 2025
Justine Marjan walks us through two celeb-loved looks.
-
Forget Pinterest—the Met Gala Red Carpet Is My New Source of Nail Inspo
I ran out of storage screenshotting these must-have manis.
-
Zoe Saldaña and Pamela Anderson Debuted Drastic Bob Transformations on the Met Gala Red Carpet
See them in action.
-
Fashion's Biggest Night Out Is Here—the Met Gala Beauty Looks That Held Their Own
I forgot it was about the clothes for a second.
-
Nicola Peltz Beckham Just Taught Me Her Genius "Tap and Stamp" Trick for Perfecting Winged Liner
Plus, her fave sunscreen and go-to blush.
-
Dash Lopez Is on a Mission to Bring Visibility to Bald Women in the Beauty Space
Plus, how her scalpcare videos are empowering others.