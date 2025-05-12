Bella Hadid Is Honey Blonde! See the Hair Color Set to Inspire 1000 Salon Appointments

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Hadid's signature hair color is espresso brown. It's glossy and expensive-looking, and usually, we'd say, "if it's not broke, don't fix it." However, we've decided to embrace change after seeing her surprising new honey-blonde hue, because, spoiler alert, it's good...good enough to be our new summer hair inspo.

Hadid debuted her new hair color upon arriving at the Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France, ahead of the famous film festival. Her trendy "bronde" hair color (ICYMI, that's a combo of "brown" and "blonde") is giving "quiet luxury" and "summer in the South of France" in the best way. We expect it to inspire 1000 salon appointments, including our own. Yep, it's official. We have a new summer hair color trend on our hands. Keep scrolling to see Hadid's new honey blonde color and maybe even take a screenshot to send to your stylist.

Hadid's New, Honey-Blonde Hair Color

Hadid arrived in France to attend the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival, which is set to take place from May 13 - 24. The Cannes red carpet is known for inspiring fashion and beauty risks, so we think she chose the perfect time to debut a new, summer hair color. Now we just have to wait and see the outfits she'll wear with it.

Here's another view of Hadid's new hair color. C'est chic, non?

If you're going lighter for the summer or wanting to replicate Hadid's new hue, we recommend prepping your haircare routine with the right, restorative hair products to treat and prevent post-bleach damage. Keep scrolling to see our top picks.

5 Blonde Haircare Essentials

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector $60 SHOP NOW This iconic hair treatment strengthens weak strands and seals split ends.

OUAI Hair Gloss In-Shower Shine Treatment $34 SHOP NOW An at-home hair gloss will keep expensive-looking blonde...well, expensive-looking.

Kérastase Blond Absolu Hydrating Illuminating Shampoo $60 SHOP NOW This French shampoo is specifically formulated for blonde hair. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid to clean and strengthen hair while boosting shine.

Kérastase Blond Absolu Strengthening Conditioner $25 SHOP NOW Don't forget the matching conditioner.

Bumble and bumble Bb. Heat Shield Thermal Protection Hair Mist $36 SHOP NOW Protect your hair color from styling damage with this do-it-all mist. It prevents heat damage, improves elasticity, smooths frizz, and keeps breakage at bay.