Meghan Markle Just Wore Summer's Top 3 Trends All in One Jaw-Droppingly Chic Outfit

The linen! The butter yellow! The supple suede! Meghan Markle just made three of summer's most important trends look impossibly chic.

Meghan Markle wears a butter yellow linen suit with suede heels.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

While Meghan Markle, tends to keep her styling simple and sophisticated, the , Duchess of Sussex is not entirely immune to the temptation of a new trend. However, she does have a particularly strong knack for making even the season's most directional pieces feel impressively timeless.

Stepping out in New York, Markle emerged in a summer-ready outfit that championed three of the season's most pertinent trends with the ease of a seasoned stylist. Her look began with a draped linen suit in the softest shade of butter yellow. With one elegant sweep, she nodded to the colour that dominated the spring/summer 2025 runways—and has quickly taken off in real life, too—while keeping the rest of the palette harmoniously pared-back, creating a tonal moment that felt fresh, easy to wear and entirely current.

Meghan Markle wears a butter yellow linen suit with suede heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the butter yellow shade caught my eye instantly, it was the textured linen fabrication that made it linger. Linen, summer’s perennial favourite, adds a relaxed polish to even the most tailored of pieces. Its breezy structure makes it the perfect companion for humid city days, offering breathability without compromising on elegance.

To round off the ensemble, she added a pointed-toe heel in supple suede composition, introducing the season’s most-coveted shoe silhouette. Sleek, tactile and trending, this style continues to rule in 2025, offering just the right amount of structure to offset softer tailoring.

In a single outing, Markle managed to embrace three of the year's key looks, proving that with thoughtful styling, trend-led pieces can still feel utterly timeless. Scroll on to shop Markle's key summer trends below.

SHOP YELLOW TAILORING, LINEN AND SUEDE SHOES:

Butter Yellow Tailored Waistcoat
Nobodys Child
Butter Yellow Tailored Waistcoat

Style with the matching trousers or wear with straight-leg jeans.

Delia Suede Ballet Flats
Aeyde
Delia Suede Ballet Flats

The small block heel adds a little bit of height without sacrificing comfort.

Butter Yellow Wide Leg Trousers
Nobodys Child
Butter Yellow Wide Leg Trousers

The butter yellow colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Maysli 70 Suede Slingback Pumps
Manolo Blahnik
Maysli 70 Suede Slingback Pumps

The slingback shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Butter Yellow Tailored Blazer
Nobodys Child
Butter Yellow Tailored Blazer

Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.

Kate 85 Suede Pumps
Christian Louboutin
Kate 85 Suede Pumps

Style these with a matching two-piece or pair with a flowing dress.

MANGO, Linen-Blend Suit Jacket - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Linen-Blend Suit Jacket

Layer this over a white tee or wear it on its own.

Dune Celinna Suede Heeled Slingback Pointed Courts
Dune
Celinna Suede Heeled Slingback Pointed Courts

This rich chocolate brown shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

MANGO, Straight-Fit Linen-Blend Suit Trousers - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Straight-Fit Linen-Blend Suit Trousers

Be quick—I can't see these staying in stock for long.

Piper 45 Suede Pumps
Gianvito Rossi
Piper 45 Suede Pumps

The pointed-toe detailing adds a sophisticated touch.

James Linen Blazer
Reformation
James Linen Blazer

The linen composition ensures lasting comfort during warm summer days.

Split Suede Slingback Shoes With Straps
Zara
Split Suede Slingback Shoes With Straps

These look so much more expensive than they actually are.

Vida Linen Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Vida Linen Low Rise Pant

Style these with a white trainer or pair with a suede heel à la Markle.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸