Meghan Markle Just Wore Summer's Top 3 Trends All in One Jaw-Droppingly Chic Outfit

While Meghan Markle, tends to keep her styling simple and sophisticated, the , Duchess of Sussex is not entirely immune to the temptation of a new trend. However, she does have a particularly strong knack for making even the season's most directional pieces feel impressively timeless.

Stepping out in New York, Markle emerged in a summer-ready outfit that championed three of the season's most pertinent trends with the ease of a seasoned stylist. Her look began with a draped linen suit in the softest shade of butter yellow. With one elegant sweep, she nodded to the colour that dominated the spring/summer 2025 runways—and has quickly taken off in real life, too—while keeping the rest of the palette harmoniously pared-back, creating a tonal moment that felt fresh, easy to wear and entirely current.

While the butter yellow shade caught my eye instantly, it was the textured linen fabrication that made it linger. Linen, summer’s perennial favourite, adds a relaxed polish to even the most tailored of pieces. Its breezy structure makes it the perfect companion for humid city days, offering breathability without compromising on elegance.

To round off the ensemble, she added a pointed-toe heel in supple suede composition, introducing the season’s most-coveted shoe silhouette. Sleek, tactile and trending, this style continues to rule in 2025, offering just the right amount of structure to offset softer tailoring.

In a single outing, Markle managed to embrace three of the year's key looks, proving that with thoughtful styling, trend-led pieces can still feel utterly timeless. Scroll on to shop Markle's key summer trends below.

