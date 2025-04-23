Meghan Markle Just Wore Summer's Top 3 Trends All in One Jaw-Droppingly Chic Outfit
The linen! The butter yellow! The supple suede! Meghan Markle just made three of summer's most important trends look impossibly chic.
While Meghan Markle, tends to keep her styling simple and sophisticated, the , Duchess of Sussex is not entirely immune to the temptation of a new trend. However, she does have a particularly strong knack for making even the season's most directional pieces feel impressively timeless.
Stepping out in New York, Markle emerged in a summer-ready outfit that championed three of the season's most pertinent trends with the ease of a seasoned stylist. Her look began with a draped linen suit in the softest shade of butter yellow. With one elegant sweep, she nodded to the colour that dominated the spring/summer 2025 runways—and has quickly taken off in real life, too—while keeping the rest of the palette harmoniously pared-back, creating a tonal moment that felt fresh, easy to wear and entirely current.
While the butter yellow shade caught my eye instantly, it was the textured linen fabrication that made it linger. Linen, summer’s perennial favourite, adds a relaxed polish to even the most tailored of pieces. Its breezy structure makes it the perfect companion for humid city days, offering breathability without compromising on elegance.
To round off the ensemble, she added a pointed-toe heel in supple suede composition, introducing the season’s most-coveted shoe silhouette. Sleek, tactile and trending, this style continues to rule in 2025, offering just the right amount of structure to offset softer tailoring.
In a single outing, Markle managed to embrace three of the year's key looks, proving that with thoughtful styling, trend-led pieces can still feel utterly timeless. Scroll on to shop Markle's key summer trends below.
SHOP YELLOW TAILORING, LINEN AND SUEDE SHOES:
Style with the matching trousers or wear with straight-leg jeans.
The small block heel adds a little bit of height without sacrificing comfort.
The butter yellow colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
The slingback shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Style these with a matching two-piece or pair with a flowing dress.
This rich chocolate brown shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
The linen composition ensures lasting comfort during warm summer days.
These look so much more expensive than they actually are.
Style these with a white trainer or pair with a suede heel à la Markle.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
