They're Not Practical, But Victoria Beckham’s Favourite Airport Shoes Are the Chicest I’ve Seen

If there’s anyone you can count on to deliver a noteworthy outfit, it’s Victoria Beckham. Whether she’s en route to a fashion event or gliding through the lounges of Heathrow, the designer won't be seen in anything less than headline worthy.

Beckham treats every outing like a event—and the airport, in particular, has become one of my favourite places to decode her signature look. There's something fascinating about travel style; it's the closest thing fashion gets to loungewear in public, a subtle balance of comfort and personality. For most of us, that translates into leggings and trainers. For Beckham, however, airport attire is a polished parade of runway-ready ensembles.

While many of Beckham’s in-transit outfits could be deemed iconic, I couldn’t help but notice one unlikely detail that connects several of her standout travel looks: peep-toe shoes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swerving the usual flight-friendly footwear—think sneakers, loafers and ballet flats—Beckham regularly boards flights in a bold pair of open-toe heels. From strappy stilettos to thigh-high boots with an opening at the toe, her airport choices lean firmly toward the fashion-forward rather than the functional.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Yes, they may not be the most practical pick for navigating security queues or dashing to gates, but there’s no denying their impact. Beckham has remained loyal to the peep-toe for decades, long before their recent revival. This season, the silhouette is quietly building momentum again, appearing in collections from the likes of Miu Miu, Prada and, of course, Victoria Beckham’s own eponymous label.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A model wears peep-toe shoes on the Victoria Beckham autumn/winter 2025 runway.

There’s something intrinsically elegant, even subversive, about reclaiming a shoe once dismissed as dated and wearing it with absolute conviction, particularly in a context that typically favours utility over style, making her shoe choice, in my opinion, one of the chicest she could have made, even if it doesn't quite tick the practical box.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

While I might not be ready to trade in my airport flats just yet, I’m newly convinced that my everyday wardrobe could benefit from a pair of sleek, directional peep-toes.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Scroll on to shop my edit of the best peep-toe shoes below—whether you choose to wear them to the airport is entirely up to you.

SHOP PEEP-TOE SHOES:

Zara Leather Heeled Sandals With Opening Detail £50 SHOP NOW Honestly, I can't see these staying in stock for long.

Victoria Beckham Peep Toe Stretch Jersey Boot in Black £950 SHOP NOW These won't go down well with security, but they will styled with a pencil skirt for a Beckham-approved take on the trend.

Reformation Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule £248 SHOP NOW While I love the versatility of the simple cream shade, this also comes in a playful leopard print.

Mango Patent Leather Effect Heeled Sandal £36 SHOP NOW Style with a long-line skirt or pair with straight-leg jeans.

Chloé Flower Patent-Leather Sandals £630 SHOP NOW I can't see these staying in stock for long.

Mango Strappy Heeled Sandals £36 SHOP NOW The satin shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Zara Heeled Sandals With Cut-Out Detail £36 SHOP NOW I'm banking these in time for the summer months.

H&M Square-Toe Heeled Sandals £38 SHOP NOW The glossy finish gives these an elevated energy.

Aeyde Jeanie Leather Mules £320 SHOP NOW These slip-on shoes are perfect for high-summer styling.