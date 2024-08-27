The Most Iconic Red Carpet Looks in Venice Film Festival History

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're about to be treated to a whole lot of stellar red carpet outfits. First up, we have the Venice Film Festival, which begins on August 28 and runs through September 7. Also coming down the pike are the VMAs on September 11 and the Emmys on September 15. I'm waiting with bated breath for all the sure-to-be-amazing red carpet moments, but in the meantime, I decided to take a little walk down memory lane and revisit the most iconic looks from Venice.

My selections include a mix of avant-garde dresses and classically glamorous gowns from celebrities such as Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Zendaya, and Tessa Thompson. Oh, and I also threw in a daring menswear look for good measure. Scroll down to see my top picks for the most iconic red carpet moments in Venice Film Festival history.

Tessa Thomspon stole the show in Elie Saab Haute Couture in 2022.

Zendaya wore a Balmain dress with Bulgari jewelry to the Venice Film Festival in 2021.

Brigitte Bardot looked chic arriving to the festival in 1958.

At the 2018 Venice Film Festival, Lady Gaga opted for a feathery concoction by Valentino.

In 2022, Jodie Turner-Smith turned heads in a kaleidoscope of colors by Christopher John Rogers.

Kate Hudson adorably bared her pregnant belly in Venice in 2003.

Timothée Chalamet went backless at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep coordinated in white for the 2006 premiere of The Devil Wears Prada.

Dakota Johnson was dripping in Gucci crystals at the Venice Film Festival in 2021.

Cate Blanchett wowed photographers at the festival wearing Armani Privé in 2018.

Actress Mamie Van Doren looked like the epitome of glamour in 1958.