Hailee Steinfeld's Soft, Ethereal Glam Is My Entire Bridal Mood Board, so I Asked for Her Go-To Product Recs

Raise your hand if Hailee Steinfeld is the main character of your beauty mood board. (I've thrown both of mine in the air, if it isn't obvious.) The award-winning actress, musician, and producer is known for channelling elegant, romantic glamour, whether she's sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week or starring in our own February cover (the beauty direction was a lush Pre-Raphaelite dream), and I have no less than 37 screenshots of her looks saved as bridal makeup inspo—and that's before the star herself got married on the last day in May.
While we aren't sure which exact products she used for her big day (though, she did share exclusive wedding details in her weekly newsletter, Beau Society), I asked Steinfeld for her current nonnegotiables when it comes to her signature soft, ethereal glam—and, beauty lovers, she did not disappoint! Set the vibe with some gentle music and a mood-boosting candle ("My current fave right now is the Flamingo Estate tomato candle—it's so fresh," Steinfeld tells me), and follow along below.
A Glowy Skincare Base
Ask any makeup artist, and they'll agree: Proper skin prep does a ton of the heavy lifting. "Less is more when it comes to achieving that soft, glowy, ethereal glam," Steinfeld says, hailing Neutrogena's Collagen Bank Moisturizer and Vitamin C Serum for creating a plump, even canvas.
"It's truly unlike any other vitamin C that I've tried," she says of the latter. "It's so lightweight, and it's not greasy, which I feel is hard to come by. … It gives you this instant glow." That, plus the SPF-spiked face cream ("I never leave the house without SPF," she quips) is the "perfect duo" for enhancing her glow.
Peachy Blush
"I feel like blush is still very much having a moment," Steinfeld declares. She's not wrong; a vibrant pop of color on the cheeks definitely screams summer. Blush blindness? Where? "I'm always into that sun-kissed, glowy, blushy look," she adds. Her pigment du jour happens to be Armani's Luminous Cheek Tint in the shade 50.5, a stunning peachy-pink. "It's so lightweight. It just gives you that effortless [look]."
A Nude Lip
As someone who has an arsenal of lip products in her bag at all times, I was shocked to discover that Steinfeld sticks to one (yep, one!) lippie—and it's not even a balm or gloss.
"I really just like a liner," she explains. "My go-to is probably Iconic Nude by Charlotte Tilbury." She will sometimes follow up with a good lip balm but usually resorts to "buffing that out with a brush or [her] finger, and letting that be the lip." Lip pencils as creamy as Charlotte Tilbury's blend like a dream, so you can theoretically fill in your entire pout without it feeling too dry and cakey.
Soft, Fluffy Brows
Of course, I had to ask Steinfeld how she grooms her notoriously fluffy, full brows. "It's so funny. Ever since I was very young, I've always had people tell me not to touch my brows. I've just now gotten to the point in my life where I'm like, '[It] might be time to just clean them up every now and then,'" she says with a laugh. Still, she doesn't do too much—usually a quick fill-in with whatever eye shadow palette she has in her makeup bag at the time—but she does have a few quick fixes to touch them up throughout the day.
Finally, soft-girl glam isn't complete without an equally soft, wispy lash. Spidery, va-va-voom lashes certainly have their time and place, but generally, Steinfeld prefers to enhance her flutters with a bit of Benefit's BadGal Bang brown mascara. "I can't do colorful mascara, but that's just me," she admits. "I do think it's really fun, and I love it when I see it on people, but I don't know… However, I do love brown mascara. That feels really natural for me."
