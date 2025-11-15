If You Want to Be Cosy and Also Look Rich—This is the Knitwear Trend I Suggest You Look Into First

As autumn tumbles into winter, the desire to cocoon in comforting layers only strengthens. In my ongoing pursuit of staying as warm and comfortable as possible, I’ve been paying close attention to the knitwear trends that promise both style and substance this season. It didn’t take long for brushed knits to fall on my radar.
Much like your favourite wool or cashmere jumper, brushed knits deliver the cosy thickness and insulation the coldest months demand. What sets them apart, however, is their distinctive fuzzy finish. During production, the yarn—often a blend of wool, cashmere, mohair or alpaca—is lightly brushed to raise the fibres, creating a soft, cloud-like texture.
Adding texture and dimension to cold-weather outfits, brushed knits lend even the most minimal silhouette a sense of richness and softness. An ideal counterpoint to sleek leather, crisp denim, or tailored wool trousers, brushed knits bring an ease to structured looks.
I'm not the only one with a newfound appreciation for the trend. COS’s brushed-cashmere crew-neck cardigan has become one of the brand’s most sought-after staples, while H&M’s brushed cashmere and & Other Stories Mohair knit each boast that signature fluffy texture, and have caught my attention this season. From short-sleeve crewnecks to oversized pullovers, the options are both plentiful and irresistibly cosy.
The chicest way to stay cosy this winter, read on to discover the brushed knit trend and shop my edit of the best pieces to buy now.
Shop Brushed Cashmere:
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Cardigan
Be quick! This in-demand knit is well on its way to selling out.
H&M
Brushed Cashmere Polo-Neck Top
While I love this in the icy grey, it also comes in warm shade of brown.
& Other Stories
Mohair Blend Jumper
This also comes in 13 other shades.
SoftGoat
Brushed Short Sleeve Turtleneck
Short sleeve knits are one of the chicest ways to stay warm this winter.
Marks & Spencer
Brushed Wool With Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
Shop this while it's on sale.
Free People
Belle Brushed Cashmere Tee
This light grey shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Hush
Brushed Cashmere Jumper
Style with a slinky satin skirt and wear this throughout the festive season.
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
While I love this in the deep black shade, it also comes in a light grey style.
Reiss
Atelier 100% Brushed-Cashmere Tank Top
Style this with chunky jewels for a supremely chic silhouette.
Liss Yang
Margy Argyle Brushed-Cashmere Sweater
The argyle jumper trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.