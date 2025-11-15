If You Want to Be Cosy and Also Look Rich—This is the Knitwear Trend I Suggest You Look Into First

Yes, you can be cosy and also look chic—this is the knitwear trend that delivers on both fronts every time.

Collage of influencers wearing brushed knits.
(Image credit: @florriealexander, @aishafarida, @anoukyve)
As autumn tumbles into winter, the desire to cocoon in comforting layers only strengthens. In my ongoing pursuit of staying as warm and comfortable as possible, I’ve been paying close attention to the knitwear trends that promise both style and substance this season. It didn’t take long for brushed knits to fall on my radar.

Much like your favourite wool or cashmere jumper, brushed knits deliver the cosy thickness and insulation the coldest months demand. What sets them apart, however, is their distinctive fuzzy finish. During production, the yarn—often a blend of wool, cashmere, mohair or alpaca—is lightly brushed to raise the fibres, creating a soft, cloud-like texture.

Influencer @anoukyve wears a brushed knit in grey with an olive green leather pencil skirt and snakeskin heels.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Adding texture and dimension to cold-weather outfits, brushed knits lend even the most minimal silhouette a sense of richness and softness. An ideal counterpoint to sleek leather, crisp denim, or tailored wool trousers, brushed knits bring an ease to structured looks.

Who What Wear Shopping Editor Florrie Alexander wears a brushed cashmere cardigan with dark wash jeans.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Who What Wear Shopping Editor Florrie Alexander wears the COS Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Cardigan (£189).

I'm not the only one with a newfound appreciation for the trend. COS’s brushed-cashmere crew-neck cardigan has become one of the brand’s most sought-after staples, while H&M’s brushed cashmere and & Other Stories Mohair knit each boast that signature fluffy texture, and have caught my attention this season. From short-sleeve crewnecks to oversized pullovers, the options are both plentiful and irresistibly cosy.

Influencer @aishafarida wears a brushed short sleeve knit with corduroy trousers and a black leather jacket.

(Image credit: @aishafarida)

The chicest way to stay cosy this winter, read on to discover the brushed knit trend and shop my edit of the best pieces to buy now.

