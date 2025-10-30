Peek inside any fashion editor’s partywear arsenal and you’re bound to spot a flash of sparkle or the sweep of a feather—signatures that almost certainly trace back to 16Arlington. Since its debut in 2017, the brand has become synonymous with modern event dressing, its confident glamour, tactile fabrics and distinctive silhouettes asserting it as an after-dark brand that editors continue to adore.
Now, just in time for party season, the cult designer label has teamed up with British high-street hero Marks & Spencer to deliver a capsule collection infused with 16Arlington’s unmistakable sense of occasion.
Launching today, the 43-piece edit blends the label’s signature high-shine satins, statement fringing and buttery leathers with Marks & Spencer’s knack for timeless, wearable design, creating a collection rich in sleek tailoring, decadent textures and outerwear so plush you’ll be praying for a cold snap.
Destined to sell out fast, we’ve combed through the full range to bring you the very best of the collaboration. From partywear that’s guaranteed to turn heads to versatile staples you’ll return to season after season, keep scrolling to discover the pieces already on every editor’s wish list.
Shop M&S X 16Arlington:
M&S x 16Arlington
Metallic Embellished Maxi Bodycon Dress
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
M&S x 16Arlington
Satin Collared Fitted Long Sleeve Shirt
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
M&S x 16Arlington
Faux Fur Collared Longline Trench Coat
The sharp contrast between the fluffy coat and the leather belt gives this such a luxurious energy.
M&S x 16Arlington
Pure Cashmere Embellished Roll Neck Top
The brushed cashmere ensures a plush, comfortable finish.
M&S x 16Arlington
Wool Blend Satin Trim Tailored Blazer
In my opinion, no capsule wardrobe is complete without a pair of sleek tailored trousers.
M&S x 16Arlington
Leather Funnel Neck Biker Jacket
The funnel neck jacket trend is on the rise this season, and this sleek leather design is one of the chicest ways to wear the silhouette.
M&S x 16Arlington
Wool Blend Embellished Tassel Midi Skirt
I'm subbing my minis for this longline tassel skirt this party season.
M&S x 16Arlington
Hair on Leather Stiletto Heel Knee High Boots
Stiletto boots are making a comeback right now, so I can really see this style taking off.
M&S x 16Arlington
Faux Fur Hooded Scarf
Bundle up in style.
M&S x 16Arlington
Faux Fur Belted Collared Relaxed Jacket
Ever fashion person I know as has an ultra-fluffy coat on their wish list right now.
M&S x 16Arlington
Feather Detail Off the Shoulder Top
A black off-the-shoulder top feels party-ready without being overdone.
M&S x 16Arlington
Brushed Pure Cashmere Button Front Cardigan
Style this with blue denim to tap into one of my favourite colour combinations of the season.
M&S x 16Arlington
Leather High Waisted Trousers
Leather trousers are a party-wear wardrobe addition I'm definitely working into my collection this year.
M&S x 16Arlington
Metallic Embellished Mini A-Line Skirt
Style this with the matching tank top or contrast it with a boxy tee.
M&S x 16Arlington
Pure Cashmere Oversized Jumper
Marks & Spencer's cashmere jumpers are some of the best on the market, so I'm looking forward to getting my hands on this cosy knit.
M&S x 16Arlington
Pure Cashmere Roll Neck Knitted Top
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
M&S x 16Arlington
Pure Cotton High Waisted Wide Leg Jeans
These jeans have been created using the exact same pattern block that 16Arlington uses in its mainline.
M&S x 16Arlington
Metallic Embellished Mini Shift Dress
Style this with knee-high boots or pair it with a stiletto heel.
M&S x 16Arlington
Hair on Leather Foldover Clutch Bag
I've been in the market for an oversized clutch and this chocolate browns style is ticking all of my boxes.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.