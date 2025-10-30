M&S Just Collaborated with Every Editor’s Favourite Partywear Label—19 Pieces That Will Go By Sunday

Marks & Spencer just launched a collaboration with 16Arlington—discover our edit of the best pieces here.

Marks &amp; Spencer X 16Arlington
(Image credit: Courtesy of Marks & Spencer)
Peek inside any fashion editor’s partywear arsenal and you’re bound to spot a flash of sparkle or the sweep of a feather—signatures that almost certainly trace back to 16Arlington. Since its debut in 2017, the brand has become synonymous with modern event dressing, its confident glamour, tactile fabrics and distinctive silhouettes asserting it as an after-dark brand that editors continue to adore.

Now, just in time for party season, the cult designer label has teamed up with British high-street hero Marks & Spencer to deliver a capsule collection infused with 16Arlington’s unmistakable sense of occasion.

Marks &amp;amp; Spencer X 16Arlington

(Image credit: Courtesy of Marks & Spencer)

Launching today, the 43-piece edit blends the label’s signature high-shine satins, statement fringing and buttery leathers with Marks & Spencer’s knack for timeless, wearable design, creating a collection rich in sleek tailoring, decadent textures and outerwear so plush you’ll be praying for a cold snap.

Marks &amp;amp; Spencer X 16Arlington

(Image credit: Courtesy of Marks & Spencer)

Destined to sell out fast, we’ve combed through the full range to bring you the very best of the collaboration. From partywear that’s guaranteed to turn heads to versatile staples you’ll return to season after season, keep scrolling to discover the pieces already on every editor’s wish list.

Marks &amp;amp; Spencer X 16Arlington

(Image credit: Courtesy of Marks & Spencer)

Shop M&S X 16Arlington:

