New York Fashion Week outfits can easily veer into performance territory, and it took me a few years in my career to learn the art of wearability and how important it is. The street style moments are the perfect opportunity to show off and wear something jaw-dropping, but it can be overdone. This season, I wanted to pick out outfits that I would repeat so I could truly feel like myself while heading off to the shows. I'm always quick to save the looks that feel most grounded in reality on Pinterest because I want to be truly inspired.
As I was getting dressed this season, I kept asking myself one question: Would I still wear this if there were no photographers outside? The outfits that passed that test are the ones that truly matter to me—the ones rooted in comfort, personal style, and longevity. These looks weren't about chasing trends or dressing for shock value. They were built around pieces I genuinely love and would reach for regardless of my calendar. From coats that carried entire outfits to simple combinations I know I'll repeat, these are the fashion week outfits I'd happily wear again and again long after the shows are over. Anyone want to snag a dinner res next week? I'll be wearing the same thing.
The Wallet-Friendly Leather Jacket
On one of the first nights of fashion week, the outfit I had in mind simply didn't look exactly how I had envisioned it, so I made something up out of the clothes I considered to be wardrobe staples in my closet. A slip dress on top of pants and a leather jacket anyone on a budget needs to know about completed my look.
Jenny Bird
Zeina Chain
Aritzia
Nightside Silk Pajama Slip Dress
Chanel
Lambskin Quilted Maxi Double Flap Black
Babaton
Archer Satin Pant
Edikted
Jaicee High Neck Oversized Faux Leather Jacket
Anonymous Copenhagen
Phia 55 Pin Crinkled Polished Goat
The Disco-Friendly Mini
Retrofête had a party at one of the hottest members clubs in town, so naturally, I had to wear one of the brand's stunning designs. This party dress was the ultimate head turner.
retrofête
Cyra Sequin Dress
Mackage
Kacela Coat
Sam Edelman
Sylvia Wide Calf Boot
The Color Pop
In honor of Lunar New Year, I pulled out quite the color wheel for this event hosted by Charles and Keith. I knew I had to wear this pair of shoes that made for the perfect pop of red, but styling them with a muted dress just felt way too obvious and boring. I decided to make a statement with this bright-orange-and-burgundy ensemble and had no regrets.
ACLER
Glatton Maxi Dress
Charles & Keith
Brantley Bow Slingback Pumps
Reformation
Simona Suede Cylinder Shoulder Bag
Alice + Olivia
Nevada Trench Coat
The Compliment-Magnet Sweater
I've seen It girls all over New York City wearing leather shorts with tights this winter, so the pairing had to be part of my fashion week attire. This bold and fun sweater made for the perfect match. Plus, I finally found a pair of black boots that were actually made for walking.