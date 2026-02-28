I’m Freezing in NYC, So I Studied How My French Friends Look Stylish When It’s Cold

A peek across the pond.

Melanie Masarin's avatar
By
published
in News
collage of accessories and outerwear with pictures of Melanie Masarin
(Image credit: @melaniemasarin)

Melanie Masarin is a Who What Wear Editor in Residence; the founder and CEO of Ghia; writer of Night Shade, her Substack newsletter chronicling founder life, treasure hunting, fashion musings, and food diaries; and the author of the forthcoming cookbook, Riviera.

If the cold weather blasts before spring peeks through have you feeling sartorially uninspired, you’re not alone. I’m enduring my first really cold winter on the East Coast in a long time. After wearing my investment cashmere crewneck 20 times this month alone, I decided to spend my snow storm weekend decoding dressing for freezing temperatures. Even as it starts to warm, I probably won’t be able to wear ballet flats for a while, so I’m taking inspiration from my Parisian friends to find personal style in the dreariest season. Below, I share some of my tips.

Melanie Masarin Ghia Founder Mirror Selfie at Home Wearing Chunky Sweater, Mini Skirt, Tights, and Tall Boots

(Image credit: @melaniemasarin)

Silhouette matters.

A single point of definition keeps you from becoming one big woolen blob—ankles, wrists, or even neck will do. The suggestion of shape is enough: a bodysuit under a big sweater or tights sticking out of a woolen dress. You are a sculpture!

Melanie Masarin Ghia Founder Taking Mirror Selfie Wearing Winter Outfit Including Sweater, Big Burgundy Tote, Tights, Mini Skirt, and Flats

(Image credit: @melaniemasarin)

Accessorize.

Earrings are the only thing that doesn’t get swallowed by layers. Similarly, I like to wear a clutch or smaller bag to offset a longer coat silhouette.

Melanie Masarin Ghia Founder Mirror Selfie at Home Wearing Striped Sweater, Jogger Pants, and Kitten Heels

(Image credit: @melaniemasarin)

Moisturize.

Whatever extremities stick out of your clothing need extra care: healthy hair, dewy cheekbones, or well cared for nails make my day so much brighter.