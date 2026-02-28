Melanie Masarin is a Who What Wear Editor in Residence; the founder and CEO of Ghia; writer of Night Shade, her Substack newsletter chronicling founder life, treasure hunting, fashion musings, and food diaries; and the author of the forthcoming cookbook, Riviera.
If the cold weather blasts before spring peeks through have you feeling sartorially uninspired, you’re not alone. I’m enduring my first really cold winter on the East Coast in a long time. After wearing my investment cashmere crewneck 20 times this month alone, I decided to spend my snow storm weekend decoding dressing for freezing temperatures. Even as it starts to warm, I probably won’t be able to wear ballet flats for a while, so I’m taking inspiration from my Parisian friends to find personal style in the dreariest season. Below, I share some of my tips.
Silhouette matters.
A single point of definition keeps you from becoming one big woolen blob—ankles, wrists, or even neck will do. The suggestion of shape is enough: a bodysuit under a big sweater or tights sticking out of a woolen dress. You are a sculpture!
The Parl
Evelyn Top
Intimissi
Modal and Cashmere Long-Sleeve Bodysuit
Swedish Stockings
Zoe Ribbed Tights
Accessorize.
Earrings are the only thing that doesn’t get swallowed by layers. Similarly, I like to wear a clutch or smaller bag to offset a longer coat silhouette.
Kimai
Semi Hoop Earring
Dorsey
Cecilia Earrings in Moissanite
Lié Studio
The Vera Silver Earrings
Liffner
Belted Clutch
Ulla Johnson
Laetitia Embellished Leather Gloves
Tibi
Crocodile Embossed Leather Mittens
Moisturize.
Whatever extremities stick out of your clothing need extra care: healthy hair, dewy cheekbones, or well cared for nails make my day so much brighter.