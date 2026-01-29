In case you haven't already noticed, the best dressed people in the world are currently in Paris, whether it's because they live there year-round or are just stopping through for a Haute Couture Week show or two. One such skilled dresser is Alexa Chung, who attended a Bulgari event in the City of Lights wearing an outfit that made little black dresses irrelevant. They're classic, yes, but sometimes, classic just doesn't cut it. Maximalism is back with a vengeance in 2026, and if dressing like the chicest women in Paris is high on your list of priorities this year, I suggest you follow Chung's lead by ditching basic dresses. Instead, try her preferred style out for size.
The dress trend in question? Fringe dresses. Specifically, the British It girl chose an ivory dress from Anna October's pre-fall 2026 collection, which hasn't yet been released. The dress features a subtle and elegant jacquard print and long, silky fringe on its hem and cape. The opulent fabric and details feel like a nod to French history, dating back to the days when Marie Antoinette led the rococo style movement that was full of similarly soft colors, delicate materials, and lavish embellishments. Her look for the evening wasn't all loud and bold, though. On her feet, Chung kept it simple, donning a pair of sleek black pumps that allowed her dress to be the star of the show.
It shouldn't come as a huge surprise that fringe dresses like Chung's are making the rounds in the world's most stylish city. Fringe, in general, has been on the up-and-up for a while now. Suede and leather fringe dresses dominated this past fall, and tassel-edge scarves are gaining popularity ahead of spring's long-awaited arrival. This is basically the year of the fringe, and dresses will not be left out of the movement.
Ahead, re-create Chung's Parisian fringe-dress look and shop more fringe dresses for 2026.