I Want My Home to Resemble a Chic Parisian Townhouse—6 Trends to Give It Some Je Ne Sais Quoi

The French are known the world over for their style—effortless fashion, perfectly imperfect hair and that innate ability to make even the simplest outfits look chic. Lately, I’ve discovered that this sensibility extends well beyond their capsule wardrobes. While decorating parts of my own house, I’ve found myself increasingly drawn to the way Parisians dress their homes. There’s a certain confidence in their interiors, a mix of ease and intention that feels both lived-in and elevated all at once.

Parisian homes don’t follow trends for the sake of them. Instead, they tend to layer personality, history and a sharp eye for detail. So, along with scrolling, saving and screenshotting inspiration from some of the city's flats and townhouses, I’ve also spoken to an interiors expert about the key homeware trends French tastemakers are leaning into right now.

Having recently designed the interior of one of Paris's most stylish new hotels, Le Jardin de Verre, Locke's design director Finn Wilkie is well versed in making a space feel more French without veering into cliché or predictable territory. So who better to ask for ways in which I can add some of that charm to my traditional semi-detached property?

Here are six Parisian-inspired interiors trends with that coveted je ne sais quoi that I'm looking for.

6 Parisian Interiors Trends for a Very Chic Home

1. Clash Vintage and Modern

Rather than sticking to one era, stylish Parisians are combining sleek modern pieces with antiques and vintage finds. It makes a space feel curated rather than decorated—and I love how it gives every item a sense of purpose.

"One of the biggest current trends in Parisian interiors is eclecticism in style," says Wilkie. "Think contemporary pieces juxtaposed with antiques. The result is a personal and layered aesthetic that feels collected over time rather than executed at once."

2. Layer Your Textures

Parisians are adept when it comes to layering texture—bouclé sofas with Berber rugs, linen curtains next to polished chrome. The result is tactile, rich and far from flat.

"Another key trend is sensory materials chosen not purely for their visual effect but to engage the body through tactile experience," says Wilkie. "Materials like velvet, linen and silk evoke feelings of comfort, intimacy and luxury, drawing attention to the materiality of the space itself."

3. Try a Romantic Palette

Soft pinks, pale yellows and chalky blues are being used to add lightness and warmth to homes in Paris. These gentle tones feel more grown-up than sugary sweet and they pair beautifully with natural woods and stone also favoured by the city's stylish dwellers.

"In contemporary Parisian interiors, pastel hues are used as form of romantic nostalgia," says Wilkie. "A reference to the French Rococo period’s celebration of lightness and grace, pastels lend an interior a gentle elegance and act as a counterpoint to heavier tones and textures."

4. If in Doubt, Stick to Neutrals

If pastels aren't your thing, rest assured cream, taupe, biscuit and greige are going nowhere. French interiors often begin with a restrained, neutral base and build character through form, texture and contrast.

"The use of neutrals can be seen as reflection of the underlying Parisian sense of restraint and simplicity," says Wilkie.

5. Add Deco Lighting

As I've already elaborated, Parisians know how to blend the old with the new (more on that in a moment). However, they seem to have a particular penchant for Deco-inspired lighting, a statement light can instantly elevate even the most minimal of rooms. Think fluted glass, brass finishes and sculptural shapes.

"If you want to make your home look more Parisian, concentrate on timeless design rather than the latest style—Art Deco lighting is a popular choice," says Wilkie.

6. Add Personality Pieces

Even in the most contemporary apartments, I’ve noticed that French decorators love to weave in one or two period pieces—whether it's an ornate mirror, an antique fireplace or even making classic cornicing pop with contrasting colours.

"Period furniture and French provincial pieces are key to Parisian style—through these kinds of items, you can create a sort of cultral prestige, which is something I see in a lot of French homes," says Wilkie.

