I Want My Home to Resemble a Chic Parisian Townhouse—6 Trends to Give It Some Je Ne Sais Quoi

The French are known for their impeccable style, which I've found also extends to interiors. With the help of an expert, I've whittled down the homeware and furniture trends that will give any home some Parisian flair.

Parisian Interiors Trends
The French are known the world over for their style—effortless fashion, perfectly imperfect hair and that innate ability to make even the simplest outfits look chic. Lately, I’ve discovered that this sensibility extends well beyond their capsule wardrobes. While decorating parts of my own house, I’ve found myself increasingly drawn to the way Parisians dress their homes. There’s a certain confidence in their interiors, a mix of ease and intention that feels both lived-in and elevated all at once.

Parisian homes don’t follow trends for the sake of them. Instead, they tend to layer personality, history and a sharp eye for detail. So, along with scrolling, saving and screenshotting inspiration from some of the city's flats and townhouses, I’ve also spoken to an interiors expert about the key homeware trends French tastemakers are leaning into right now.

Having recently designed the interior of one of Paris's most stylish new hotels, Le Jardin de Verre, Locke's design director Finn Wilkie is well versed in making a space feel more French without veering into cliché or predictable territory. So who better to ask for ways in which I can add some of that charm to my traditional semi-detached property?

Here are six Parisian-inspired interiors trends with that coveted je ne sais quoi that I'm looking for.

6 Parisian Interiors Trends for a Very Chic Home

1. Clash Vintage and Modern

Parisian Interiors Trends

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Rather than sticking to one era, stylish Parisians are combining sleek modern pieces with antiques and vintage finds. It makes a space feel curated rather than decorated—and I love how it gives every item a sense of purpose.

Parisian Interiors Trends

(Image credit: @maxineeggenberger / Le Jardin de Verre by Locke)

"One of the biggest current trends in Parisian interiors is eclecticism in style," says Wilkie. "Think contemporary pieces juxtaposed with antiques. The result is a personal and layered aesthetic that feels collected over time rather than executed at once."

Shop the Look:

Gordon Russell, Vintage Midcentury Walnut Sideboard
Gordon Russell
Vintage Midcentury Walnut Sideboard

Use this sideboard to house vinyls, books or even a makeshift cocktail bar.

Theodore Armchair, Velvet, Olive
Soho Home
Theodore Armchair, Velvet, Olive

Such a gorgeous colour.

Ligne Roset, Vintage Glass Table Set
Ligne Roset
Vintage Glass Table Set

Perfect for perching a martini or iced coffee on.

Lavinia 3 Seater Sofa
Barker & Stone
Lavinia 3 Seater Sofa

This has midcentury flair but the ease of modern upholstery.

2. Layer Your Textures

Parisian Interiors Trends

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Parisians are adept when it comes to layering texture—bouclé sofas with Berber rugs, linen curtains next to polished chrome. The result is tactile, rich and far from flat.

Parisian Interiors Trends

(Image credit: @maxineeggenberger / Le Jardin de Verre by Locke)

"Another key trend is sensory materials chosen not purely for their visual effect but to engage the body through tactile experience," says Wilkie. "Materials like velvet, linen and silk evoke feelings of comfort, intimacy and luxury, drawing attention to the materiality of the space itself."

Shop the Look:

John Lewis & Partners, Jude Armchair
John Lewis & Partners
Jude Armchair

So cosy—just add a big throw.

Athena Uplighter Wall Light
Neptune
Athena Uplighter Wall Light

Rattan textures add some warmth to neutral interiors.

Naroun Hand Woven Thick 100% Wool Berber-Style Rug
AM.PM
Naroun Hand Woven Thick Wool Berber-Style Rug

Add softness to any space with a Berber rug.

Bouclé Curtain - Petrol
Att Pynta
Bouclé Curtain in Petrol

Another way to add texture to a space—curtains.

3. Try a Romantic Palette

Parisian Interiors Trends

(Image credit: @sabinasocol )

Soft pinks, pale yellows and chalky blues are being used to add lightness and warmth to homes in Paris. These gentle tones feel more grown-up than sugary sweet and they pair beautifully with natural woods and stone also favoured by the city's stylish dwellers.

Parisian Interiors Trends

(Image credit: @juliesfi )

"In contemporary Parisian interiors, pastel hues are used as form of romantic nostalgia," says Wilkie. "A reference to the French Rococo period’s celebration of lightness and grace, pastels lend an interior a gentle elegance and act as a counterpoint to heavier tones and textures."

Shop the Look:

Finley Armchair, Clover Velvet
Rowen & Wren
Finley Armchair in Clover Velvet

The softest shade of lavender I can find.

Panthella 160 Table Lamp Portable V3, Opal White
RoyalDesign
Panthella 160 Table Lamp

Update your bedside tables with a pastel lamp.

Luca’s Locks
Claybrook
Luca’s Locks Paint 1L

Imagine this painted in a south-facing room. Glorious.

Beatrice Striped Ceramic Side Table, Green
Dunelm
Beatrice Striped Ceramic Side Table

This looks so high end.

4. If in Doubt, Stick to Neutrals

Parisian Interiors Trends

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

If pastels aren't your thing, rest assured cream, taupe, biscuit and greige are going nowhere. French interiors often begin with a restrained, neutral base and build character through form, texture and contrast.

Parisian Interiors Trends

(Image credit: @annelauremais )

"The use of neutrals can be seen as reflection of the underlying Parisian sense of restraint and simplicity," says Wilkie.

Shop the Look:

Korala Hand-Painted Framed Linen Wall Art - Neutral 
Oka
Korala Hand-Painted Framed Linen Wall Art

Art that will work in any design setting.

John Lewis & Partners, Bude Grand 4 Seater Sofa, Taupe Native Linen
John Lewis & Partners
Bude Grand 4 Seater Sofa

Linen sofas are the hallmark of minimal neutral interiors.

Habitat Linen Look Cushion - Neutral - 50x50cm
Habitat
Linen Look Cushion

Update your sofa or bedspread with fresh cushions.

Extra-Large Stoneware Vase
H&M
Extra-Large Stoneware Vase

Picture this filled with Mimosa blossoms.

5. Add Deco Lighting

Parisian Interiors Trends

(Image credit: @maxineeggenberger / Le Jardin de Verre by Locke)

As I've already elaborated, Parisians know how to blend the old with the new (more on that in a moment). However, they seem to have a particular penchant for Deco-inspired lighting, a statement light can instantly elevate even the most minimal of rooms. Think fluted glass, brass finishes and sculptural shapes.

Parisian Interiors Trends

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

"If you want to make your home look more Parisian, concentrate on timeless design rather than the latest style—Art Deco lighting is a popular choice," says Wilkie.

Shop the Look:

Attlee Pendant
Soho Home
Attlee Pendant

The combination of pleated fabric and brass feels so art deco.

Regular Oldfield Chandelier in Pink Glass
Pooky Lighting
Regular Oldfield Chandelier in Pink Glass

I didn't know I wanted a pink glass chandelier until I saw this.

Colette Mid Century Adjustable Pendant Light
Dunelm
Colette Mid Century Adjustable Pendant Light

Give your home French bistro charm.

Jim Lawrence, Cranbrook Pendant Light in Old Gold

Jim Lawrence
Cranbrook Pendant Light in Old Gold

These down-lighters will add mood to any room.

6. Add Personality Pieces

Parisian Interiors Trends

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Even in the most contemporary apartments, I’ve noticed that French decorators love to weave in one or two period pieces—whether it's an ornate mirror, an antique fireplace or even making classic cornicing pop with contrasting colours.

Parisian Interiors Trends

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

"Period furniture and French provincial pieces are key to Parisian style—through these kinds of items, you can create a sort of cultral prestige, which is something I see in a lot of French homes," says Wilkie.

Shop the Look:

Remy Armchair, Natural Linen
Rowen & Wren
Remy Armchair, Natural Linen

A modern take on a period chaise.

Antique, Stunning Burr Walnut Linen Press
Antique
Stunning Burr Walnut Linen Press

The ideal home for your most treasured possessions.

Machine Washable Traditional Boho Area Rug
Livabliss
Machine Washable Traditional Boho Area Rug

Another way to add period touches to your space with modern items.

Antique, French 1800s Painted Mirror
Antique
French 1800s Painted Mirror

The mottled glass will give modern rooms instant period kudos.

