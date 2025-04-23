Yes, Topshop Is “Back” and I Tried on the New Collection First

Welcome to the Gen Z Mood, where I—Who What Wear UK's 26-year-old social media editor—keep you updated with my mood of the month and the most exciting things I’ve spotted on the scroll. I'm always looking for new and thrifty ways to shop trends, and I'm taking you with me.

As a professional doomscroller, it didn’t take long for the rumours of a certain cult brand’s high-street return to bubble up on my Instagram feed a few weeks ago. In a post that now boasts over 4 million views, Topshop teased a comeback that pulled directly on the nostalgia-ruled heartstrings of Millennials and Zillennials who grew up with the brand, promising Topshop will soon ‘return’ to the brand we once knew.

Maybe it’s the well-coveted Brit pop revival, or our Y2K-leaning shopping habits, but something in the waters (and the overwhelmingly enthusiastic comments section) tells me Topshop loyalists are ready to commit to whatever the brand has in store next. But just like the eager users in the comments section, I want to know what 'next' looks like. And, can it live up to the Topshop of old? The brand that managed to create a culture with their clothes and effortlessly encapsulate the youth of their customers.

(Image credit: @AnnieWClinch)

A few of my favourites from Topshop's new 'Ranch Water' collection: soft suede, classic denim and this pretty green silk slip skirt.

Topshop, like a lot of '90s babies, had my heart as a teenager. It became the backdrop for whatever I defined as 'style' back then. I spent hours in their changing rooms and would save up money to purchase items from their premium Unique range—a term I still search on Vinted now. That era represented a brand you could rely on, effortlessly striking the balance between trends and personal style.

These are the reasons Topshop love runs deep, despite its murky downfall (which, if you’re interested, I’d recommend watching Trouble at Topshop on iPlayer). Whether you find yourself reminiscing on days spent in their iconic Oxford Street store, their sought-after celebrity and designer collabs (Kate Moss, Christopher Kane and JW Anderson, to name just a few) or simply can’t shake off the impact your Joni jeans had on you growing up, being a 'Topshop girl' in a previous life feels like the glue sticking together a keen audience of shoppers in 2025. And, clothes aside, it sets the bar high for what the brand can represent in its new 'era'.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The queen of cool, Kate Moss, wearing a denim look for a Topshop launch in 2007.

A fact the new team at Topshop are well aware of. Last year, Danish fashion group Heartland acquired 75% of Topshop and Topman, marking a new chapter for both brands and move away from ASOS, operating as a standalone site from August (while continuing to be available on the retailer site). This investment has brought with it a slew of employees, fresh creative direction and new collections, launching with the new range entitled Ranch Water.

With a London-based scavenger hunt kicking off their relaunch this summer, a "We Missed You Too" interactive art installation by London-based artist Russ Jones's taking over Soho and a solo website on the cards for autumn. The brand’s new Director of Marketing, Moses Rashid confirmed that the old will inspire the new, telling us at the launch of the latest collection, “Hearing from fans of Topshop will be key to moving into the new era.”

So, with the scene potentially set for a 'Topshop Summer' I took the first opportunity I got to try out the new product in person (something we’ve all missed since the brand moved online). Armed with a criteria of all the things I once loved Topshop for and healing my inner child as I went... Keep scrolling for my edit of the revitalised Topshop pieces that have me most excited for what’s to come.

Premium Details

(Image credit: @AnnieWClinch)

I had too much fun styling this jacket, it feels like the perfect piece for summer evenings.

Topshop Topshop Co-Ord Premium Real Suede Jacket With Seam Detail in Pink £260 SHOP NOW As soon as I clocked this dusty pink shade I knew I needed to try on this jacket, the leather is so soft and makes this piece feel special - if you're going to have one piece of suede in your rotation, make it this one.

Topshop Topshop Co-Ord Embellished Linen Mini Skirt in Yellow £45 SHOP NOW I feel like attention to detail is in Topshop's DNA, this embellished butter yellow two piece is so pretty!

Topshop Topshop Knitted Co-Ord Stitchy Short in Red £36 SHOP NOW Crochet + two piece + summer = the perfect combo.

Unique Styles

(Image credit: @AnnieWClinch)

Lace slips are everywhere this season and I love how many ways you can style this zesty green one.

Topshop Topshop Satin Lace Petticoat Mid Rise Mini Skirt in Green £36 SHOP NOW Extra points for being easy to pack, from the beach to the club this has holiday essential written all over it.

Topshop Topshop Dante Leather Square Toe Heeled Mule in Off White £72 SHOP NOW Hitting the perfect balance between unique and wearable.

Topshop Topshop Poplin Ruched Channel Midi Dress in Green £55 SHOP NOW The tie detail here is so nice and I love the layering potential.

Good Denim

(Image credit: @AnnieWClinch)

I was so happy to let skinny jeans go and make way for wide leg, slouchy jeans.

Topshop Topshop Mid Rise Loose Fit Straight Jean in Bleach £50 SHOP NOW The perfect loose-fit baggy jean.

Topshop Topshop Denim Editor Shorts in Rich Blue £36 SHOP NOW Jorts aren't going anywhere, these will be a staple for the summertime.

Topshop Topshop Barrel Mid Rise Jean in Buttermilk £50 SHOP NOW The trending shade meets the trending shape, I love a barrel jean and this butter yellow pair are so chic.

Reliable Basics

Topshop Topshop Rib Racer Vest in White £12 SHOP NOW I will always turn to Topshop for good basics.

Topshop Topshop Jersey Graphic Scarf Print Oversized Top in Light Blue £29 SHOP NOW Cool and oversized.