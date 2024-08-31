The Y2K Accessory Trend That Celebrities Are Suddenly Wearing With Jeans and Slip Skirts

I'm placing my bets now—the studded accessories are going to be one of the biggest of the season. We've already had whispers of this trend coming to the fore for a little while now—Khaite's influencer-approved Benny belt swept Instagram feeds last winter, and studded accessories have quietly grown in popularity across the board since then. Tapping into the indie sleaze aesthetic, that saw messy and un-done style come to the fore, whilst nodding to the suddenly everywhere boho trend, studded accessories speak to two of fashion's biggest nostalgic moments, and brands have been creating a slew of It-worthy add-ons to tap into this interest, setting the shopping tone for autumn in the process.

Heading for a revival, I've spotted several of my favourite celebrities work the growing trend into their wardrobes this season. From stud-adorned shoes on Katie Holmes to spotted belts on Dua Lipa, studs are set to be autumn 2024's answer to last year's bow trend.

To get a head start on the surefire trend, read on to discover the studded accessories that are taking off right now, and the celebrities that can't get enough.

HOW CELEBRITIES ARE WEARING THE STUDDED ACCESSORY TREND

1. STUDDED BELT

Style Notes: Dua Lipa is bringing back every 2010s kid's favourite accessory, the studded belt. Styled low on the hips with plenty of eyelet detailing, the singer added a playful, grungy edge to her look. With the indie sleaze trend poised for a major comeback this season, Lipa’s belt won't be the only studded style cropping up on your FYP this autumn.

SHOP THE STUDDED BELT TREND:

Khaite The Benny Studded Leather Belt £520 SHOP NOW This is a resounding favourite amongst influencers right now.

Stradivarius Asymmetric Studded Belt £18 SHOP NOW This also comes in light brown.

Zara Distressed Effect Studded Sash Belt £50 SHOP NOW Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.

2. STUDDED BAGS

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Toning down the seriousness of a black leather handbag, fashion people are turning to studded styles for their playful and spirited edge. A little bit grundy, indisputably cool and incredibly versatile, this blooming bag trend is only going to go up from here.

SHOP THE STUDDED BAG TREND:

3. STUDDED FLATS

& Other Stories Studded Leather Shoulder Bag £125 SHOP NOW Studded bags are set to be a major trend this autumn.

NA-KD Studded Mini Crossbody Bag £35 SHOP NOW This also comes in a light cream shade.

COS Valley Eyelet Shoulder Bag £135 SHOP NOW Style this over the shoulders or wear it as a crossbody.

(Image credit: Splash)

Style Notes: Ballet flats have been one of the biggest shoe trends from the past few years, and this season they're evolving with a very specific, stylish detail. Stud adorn ballet flats are at all of my favourite high street retailers right now, and the trend is gaining traction amongst designer brands, too.

SHOP THE STUDDED FLATS TREND:

& Other Stories Studded Leather Ballet Flats £125 SHOP NOW This also comes in white.

ME+EM Stud Ballerina Flat £225 SHOP NOW Style these with a white sock or wear on its own.