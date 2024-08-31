The Y2K Accessory Trend That Celebrities Are Suddenly Wearing With Jeans and Slip Skirts
I'm placing my bets now—the studded accessories are going to be one of the biggest of the season. We've already had whispers of this trend coming to the fore for a little while now—Khaite's influencer-approved Benny belt swept Instagram feeds last winter, and studded accessories have quietly grown in popularity across the board since then. Tapping into the indie sleaze aesthetic, that saw messy and un-done style come to the fore, whilst nodding to the suddenly everywhere boho trend, studded accessories speak to two of fashion's biggest nostalgic moments, and brands have been creating a slew of It-worthy add-ons to tap into this interest, setting the shopping tone for autumn in the process.
Heading for a revival, I've spotted several of my favourite celebrities work the growing trend into their wardrobes this season. From stud-adorned shoes on Katie Holmes to spotted belts on Dua Lipa, studs are set to be autumn 2024's answer to last year's bow trend.
To get a head start on the surefire trend, read on to discover the studded accessories that are taking off right now, and the celebrities that can't get enough.
HOW CELEBRITIES ARE WEARING THE STUDDED ACCESSORY TREND
1. STUDDED BELT
Style Notes: Dua Lipa is bringing back every 2010s kid's favourite accessory, the studded belt. Styled low on the hips with plenty of eyelet detailing, the singer added a playful, grungy edge to her look. With the indie sleaze trend poised for a major comeback this season, Lipa’s belt won't be the only studded style cropping up on your FYP this autumn.
SHOP THE STUDDED BELT TREND:
2. STUDDED BAGS
Style Notes: Toning down the seriousness of a black leather handbag, fashion people are turning to studded styles for their playful and spirited edge. A little bit grundy, indisputably cool and incredibly versatile, this blooming bag trend is only going to go up from here.
SHOP THE STUDDED BAG TREND:
3. STUDDED FLATS
Style Notes: Ballet flats have been one of the biggest shoe trends from the past few years, and this season they're evolving with a very specific, stylish detail. Stud adorn ballet flats are at all of my favourite high street retailers right now, and the trend is gaining traction amongst designer brands, too.
SHOP THE STUDDED FLATS TREND:
Fashion people always come back to Reformation's Bethany Ballet Flats.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
