With spring finally here, most of us are probably focusing on what to wear for the new season. However, in the capital of the UK, all eyes were on autumn/winter 2026 as London Fashion Week was the talk of the city. And whilst most of the talk over fashion month has been about what was trending on the runways (which you can hear our thoughts here), I couldn't help but notice all of the chic street style looks as well. And this, of course, includes the cool outfits I spotted on my fellow editors.
The Who What Wear UK editors made their way around London in stylish but practical outfits suited to navigate the numerous runway shows and presentations, as well as to celebrate our own 10-year anniversary party (thanks to the Kiyori Bar at Aki London). As ever, we travelled from show to show with our beloved VolvoBlack Edition XC90 and our driver (shout out to Krys!), who was always on hand to take us from A to B, or take our much-needed outfit pics. From shows to presentations, coffee pick-ups and parties after-dark, whether we were heading west for the ultra-luxury brands or travelling to east of London to discover up-and-coming designers, or dodging the (very predictable) UK showers, Volvo got us around in style.
Naturally, once we were all back in the Who What Wear UK office, I had to ask them for their exact outfit breakdowns. So if you’re in need of some new-season outfit inspiration or are simply curious about what editors wear during fashion month, keep scrolling to see what Who What Wear UK editors wore to London Fashion Week in February 2026
What the Who What Wear UK Editors Wore to London Fashion Week
1. Faux-Fur Coat + Boots + Handbag
Style Notes: "When it comes to LFW outfit prep, my first thought is practicality. We all know London isn't known for its balmy, tropical weather, so the prospect of travelling from end to end of the city in thin layers is a no-go for me—enter the statement coat. A coat like this is the outfit (thank you, Karen Millen), and such an amazing print needed very little else to make it fashion week-ready. My staple kitten heel boots go with just about every outfit, and when I saw this incredible pink Prada Supernova bag at The Handbag Clinic, I knew it had to feature somewhere, and as it turns out, it made surprisingly good sense with a zebra print." - Remy Farrell, fashion editor
Shop the Look:
ASOS DESIGN
Collarless Longline Faux Fur Coat
My Zebra iteration from Karen Millen is sold out now, but how chic is this ASOS version? Simply add a belt to cinch in the waist.
PARIS TEXAS
Patent-Leather Knee Boots
So sleek.
Prada
Supernova Bag
This earned me so many compliments over Fashion Month.
2. Rain Jacket + Capri Leggings + Mules
Style Notes: "London was set for another day of drizzle, so a chic raincoat felt like an obvious option. Far from the dowdy styles I reach for when dashing out for a rainy walk to Sainsbury’s, Damson Madder’s checkered design brought a welcome sense of whimsy—perfectly suited to a day spent admiring London talent. I paired it with capri pants—another comfort-led choice—,but the cropped proportions added a touch of intrigue to the silhouette. From there, I kept the styling simple: oversized earrings, a tote roomy enough to stow my laptop for in-between-show writing, and a pair of understated black mules to finish." - Natalie Munroe, news writer
Shop the Look:
Damson Madder
Matilda Raincoat
Proof that raincoats can be chic.
Leny
Rosa Capri Legging
I'm having capri-pant spring.
BOSS
Leather Wedge Mules
The sleekest shoe silhouette I've seen in a very long time.
Longchamp
Le Foulonné Xl Tote Bag
You'll be able to fit so much into this tote.
Missoma
Spiral Detachable Pearl Drop Earrings
The finishing touch.
3. Cape Jacket + Knee Skirt + Statement Boots
Style Notes: "It's important to note that Remy and I did not discuss our outfits ahead of getting dressed that morning, but were happy with the coincidence. The accessories are the MVPs in this outfit here—I love animal print, especially zebra right now, so the boots speak for themselves. The Chanel bag is one I sourced from eBay, it's from 2006 and one of the best secondhand purchases I've ever made. The wrap coat jacket and leather midi skirt are both from Massimo Dutti, I wanted something simple to wear so my accessories and footwear could shine. Then I topped the outfit off (quite literally) with a pillbox hat, which was inspired by my colleagues at Who What Wear US, who all seemed to be wearing one at New York Fashion Week." -Rebecca Rhys-Evans, deputy editor