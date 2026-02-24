Cavendish Square is usually a quiet corner of London, despite its proximity to bustling neighbourhoods like Mayfair and SoHo. Once home to royals, aristocrats, politicians and artists, this ritzy part of Marylebone now plays host to new sushi hotspot, Aki, which was totally transformed on Thursday night for Who What Wear UK’s tenth-anniversary celebration.
A soirée in every sense of the word, the restaurant’s intimate downstairs Kiyori Bar, was brought to life for the milestone, with the city’s style set, including actors, musicians, designers, tastemakers, socialites and, of course, the brand’s editorial team, all toasting to a decade in business.
Taking over the basement space of the beautifully restored Grade II-listed bank, the cocktail party not only ushered in a new chapter for the publication, with recently-appointed editor-in-chief Jane McFarland taking over the reins from now-managing director Hannah Almassi, but also a fresh fashion landscape, with the event closing the first official day of the autumn/winter 2026 season of London Fashion Week.
As a result—and as you can imagine—the event was nothing short of glamorous. Slinging Nito Spritzes (a Nito Vermouth cocktail of Delle Vite Prosecco), Malfy Gin (would it be a celebration of Great British style without a G&T?), rosé from Hanikon and enough Aime Wine to fill the Thames, guests, including former Who What Wear UK cover star Mia Regan and Made in Chelsea alum Millie Mackintosh, enjoyed the evening in style.
There were fur-trimmed Valentinoboots under disco balls, sleek Boss ensembles, spray tans from Tint, blowdries courtesy of Hershesons, glam by Charlotte Tilbury and car services from Gett. Tunes were spun by Zezi Ifore and canapés included rock shrimp, tuna tataki and wagyu tempura, to name a few. The night's standout moment? When Mariah Carey’s "Fantasy" came on over the speakers. When Mimi’s vocals come through, you can’t help but stop what you're doing and put on a show.
A special thanks must be given to the teams at ARC PR and Purple PR, along with a shout-out to Mode Hunter, who captured the entire thing on camera. Relive it all and scroll through the pictures from the night below.