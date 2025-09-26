From Nordstrom to Zara—Meet the New Fall Items That Will Sell Out By October 15

Whenever I predict that something's about to sell out, I feel like Phoebe Halliwell (the psychic witch from Charmed played by Alyssa Milano, but you already knew that). There's no rhyme or reason for it, but sometimes, when I see something, I just know that it won't last in stock for long. Perhaps it's just experience. Almost a decade into my shopping-focused career, I've learned a few things about what people want to buy, and right now, for fall, I know exactly what's on their wishlists. Basically, everyone everywhere will be shopping for these new fall items in the next few weeks, with stock running out by October 15. Trust me, my premonitions always come true.
From J.Crew suede jackets to Zara capes, Prada pumps to Nordstrom cashmere sweaters, the 47 pieces below are next-level good—so good, in fact, that staying in stock is not an option. Also featured are under-$100 Nordstrom suede loafers, Bottega Veneta's latest It bag, the sleek knee-high boots that sell out every fall, and a luxe green cotton sweater from Gap that Mairin Rytting on TikTok recently side-by-side compared to The Row's beloved Ophelia sweater. "I think this is so good," she said in her video reviewing the knit. Enough from me, though. Scroll down to start shopping for the best new fall items to buy in 2025. Every slide is another treat, but don't savor your finds for too long. If my psychic tendencies have taught me anything, it's never to dilly-dally when it comes to future sell-outs.
COS makes the best plaid shirts right now. Yes, even better than the really pricey ones.
Reformation
Veda Cole Low Waist Leather Maxi Skirt
The low rise! The color! The suede!
These look like $900 loafers in a very accessible $90 package.
Nordstrom
V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
I buy Nordstrom cashmere in bulk every fall to give as gifts in the winter (if you wait until winter, the best colors will be sold out). Plus, I buy a ton of it for myself. This V-neck version is my favorite in 2025.
j.crew
Painter Pant in Cotton Canvas
Every fashion person I know is talking about these J.Crew carpenter pants.
Charles & Keith
Kerry Recycled Suede Top Handle Satchel Bag
Such a luxurious bag for just $156.
Lizzie Fortunato
Toro Earrings
These look like the interior of a mid-century modern home in Los Angeles to me.
Jeffrey Campbell
Darling Pointed Toe Boot
These boots have sold out two falls in a row.
TOTEME
Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Jacket
This new version of Toteme's scarf coat is next level. I didn't think anything could beat the old one, and then this happened.
MANGO
Selection Suede Opera Gloves
Suede opera gloves for under $100? Say less.
Trust me, fur-trim capes will be on every stylish woman this fall, from Paris to Milan.
Bottega Veneta
Andiamo Bucket
Bottega Veneta recently released this bucket version of the brand's iconic Andiamo bag. It's a beauty for sure, and will be seen on the streets of every major fashion city this season.
Massimo Dutti
Knit Halter-Neck Bodysuit
This bodysuit gives Khaite-on-a-budget vibes.
ZARA
Square Buckle Split Leather Belt
Just a really chic belt that everyone needs. Period.
Madewell
The Longline Straight Jeans
So many editors I know are swapping out their designer jeans for this exact Madewell pair. They're super elongating and the wash is very sophisticated.
ZARA
Block Heel Mary Janes
Helsa
The Simone Tie Back Jersey Dress
Just wait until you see the back of this dress.
j.crew
Milano-Stitch Cinched-Waist Cardigan
massimo dutti
Bottle Pendant
A necklace that will make every outfit cooler. How convenient.
EAVES
Silje Half Zip Parka
This EAVES jacket won't last until EOM.
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant
These low-rise black trousers are a hit in fashion circles. I saw at least four people wearing them during New York Fashion Week.
My favorite high-vamp pumps. I'm buying them in every color (as long as they stay in stock in my size long enough to do so).
Massimo Dutti
Mouliné Crochet Knit Top
A work-of-art type of clothing item.
ALIGNE
High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
These jeans will fit perfectly in all the right places.
I just got this bag and have received hundreds of compliments on it. Truly, it's the perfect work bag if you hate work bags.
Madewell
Double-Breasted Suede Blazer
Madewell has some seriously good suede outerwear ATM.
Reformation
Wren Knit Top
It's all about the V-neck this fall.
Fall is for clothes that make you feel (and look) good.
The little split toe detail on these slippers from Jude (fashion's favorite shoe brand ATM) are too good to pass up.
Really good sale find alert!
VOGUE
52mm Oval Sunglasses
These look and feel like designer sunglasses but cost just $100.
Giorgio Armani
Leather Bauletto Bag
Giorgio Armani's new Bauletto bag is too chic.