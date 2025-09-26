From Nordstrom to Zara—Meet the New Fall Items That Will Sell Out By October 15

These finds don't stand a chance of making it to November.

Whenever I predict that something's about to sell out, I feel like Phoebe Halliwell (the psychic witch from Charmed played by Alyssa Milano, but you already knew that). There's no rhyme or reason for it, but sometimes, when I see something, I just know that it won't last in stock for long. Perhaps it's just experience. Almost a decade into my shopping-focused career, I've learned a few things about what people want to buy, and right now, for fall, I know exactly what's on their wishlists. Basically, everyone everywhere will be shopping for these new fall items in the next few weeks, with stock running out by October 15. Trust me, my premonitions always come true.

From J.Crew suede jackets to Zara capes, Prada pumps to Nordstrom cashmere sweaters, the 47 pieces below are next-level good—so good, in fact, that staying in stock is not an option. Also featured are under-$100 Nordstrom suede loafers, Bottega Veneta's latest It bag, the sleek knee-high boots that sell out every fall, and a luxe green cotton sweater from Gap that Mairin Rytting on TikTok recently side-by-side compared to The Row's beloved Ophelia sweater. "I think this is so good," she said in her video reviewing the knit. Enough from me, though. Scroll down to start shopping for the best new fall items to buy in 2025. Every slide is another treat, but don't savor your finds for too long. If my psychic tendencies have taught me anything, it's never to dilly-dally when it comes to future sell-outs.