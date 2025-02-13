Sorry, Stilettos, But These '90s-Inspired, Prada-Coded Anti-Flats Are Hot on Your Trail
I'm one of Big Stiletto's most loyal fans. If I'm not in a training sneaker, you won't find me in flat footwear, and until recently, a chunkier heel couldn't be sourced from my closet. That is, until recently. In the last few seasons, brands like Tory Burch, Khaite, and The Row sparked an interest in block heels, developing fresh takes on the dated shoe silhouette that made me rethink my strict loyalty to skinny and often unstable lifters. Their heels were thicker and heartier and, as such, quite approachable, even at high heights. At the same time, they were just as sleek as any stiletto I'd ever seen, not to mention fresher and different from my usual rotation. Immediately, I began my search for the perfect pair.
Obviously, there are the classic Tabi pumps, which come in a variety of silhouettes, many with a thicker, cylindrical heel. But if you're not in the market for such a divisive toe shape, don't fret. Most of the below options are far more approachable in appearance, not to mention price, with a mix of high and low prices at your fingertips. Think Massimo Dutti, Zara, and Jeffrey Campbell mixed in with Gucci, Prada, and Celine.
What each of these shoes shares is a '90s look with a twinge of old Prada—the latter is more noticeable in some pairs than others—and an overall cool factor that deserves to be shown off. Wear them with tights and a knee-length wool or leather skirt or dress in the wintertime. In the summer, opt for something lighter, like linen or silk, but in a similar silhouette. You can even style them with fitted trousers for a sophisticated ensemble that still feels youthful and chic. The options are, as they say, endless.
Scroll down to find your perfect pair. I know I'll be busy finding mine.
Shop block heels:
Once I saw that Zara was getting in on this trend, I knew it was about to blow up.
These are a piece of fashion legend for a reason. Not only are they famously comfy, but they also signify that you have taste and know what you're talking about.
These Tory Burch peep-toe pumps put a spell on me. They look to have been molded by the gods.
Peep toes are another major comeback trend in 2025. This pair checks off two buzzy buys in one.
Please style these with fun socks or tights. I'm begging.
Every season, The Row puts out a show that instantly sparks something inside of me. This is that pair right now.
The T-strap makes this pair even more tempting, not to mention the $70 price tag.
If you love a horsebit Gucci shoe but aren't a loafer person (I feel you), go for this gorgeous block-heel slingback instead.
You can tell just from looking at these that they're comfy.
These are tall, but the heel makes them so much less intimidating.
You know who loved a pop of leopard print? Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. Enough said.
A great pair of classic Manolos will never be an irresponsible purchase.
I'm going to Milan in a few weeks and just might have to come home with these.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
-
I'm a Professional Shopper—These Are the 3 Best Categories From the Nordstrom Winter Sale
These chic pieces are selling out fast.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Only Thing More Elegant Than Wearing All Black Is Styling It With This High-Value Color Trend
See Jennifer Lawrence for proof.
By Eliza Huber
-
These 30 Incredibly Chic Picks From the Nordstrom Winter Sale Scream Cool Girl
Time to up your fashion game.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Gray, Cream, and Navy Items I Swear Out-Rich Every Other Color Trend (Yes, Even Black)
Money.
By Eliza Huber
-
Hailey Bieber Just Wore a Rich Kitten-Heel Trend That's Worth Swapping Flats For
Well, this is new.
By Allyson Payer
-
Brace Yourself: 2025's Most Divisive Shoe Trend Has Arrived
You'll either love it or hate it.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Not Flats and Not Heels—This In-Between Shoe Trend Is Just Right for Spring 2025
It's comfortable too.
By Drew Elovitz
-
I'm Refining My Wardrobe—36 Staples I'm Eyeing for 2025
Polished is the word.
By Caitlin Burnett