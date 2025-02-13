Sorry, Stilettos, But These '90s-Inspired, Prada-Coded Anti-Flats Are Hot on Your Trail

By
published
in Features

Hanna MW wearing a leather skirt suit with tights and block-heel pumps.

(Image credit: @hannamw)

I'm one of Big Stiletto's most loyal fans. If I'm not in a training sneaker, you won't find me in flat footwear, and until recently, a chunkier heel couldn't be sourced from my closet. That is, until recently. In the last few seasons, brands like Tory Burch, Khaite, and The Row sparked an interest in block heels, developing fresh takes on the dated shoe silhouette that made me rethink my strict loyalty to skinny and often unstable lifters. Their heels were thicker and heartier and, as such, quite approachable, even at high heights. At the same time, they were just as sleek as any stiletto I'd ever seen, not to mention fresher and different from my usual rotation. Immediately, I began my search for the perfect pair.

Obviously, there are the classic Tabi pumps, which come in a variety of silhouettes, many with a thicker, cylindrical heel. But if you're not in the market for such a divisive toe shape, don't fret. Most of the below options are far more approachable in appearance, not to mention price, with a mix of high and low prices at your fingertips. Think Massimo Dutti, Zara, and Jeffrey Campbell mixed in with Gucci, Prada, and Celine.

Elly McGaw wearing a leather jacket, YSL belt, tights, and block-heel shoes.

(Image credit: @ellymcgaw)

Hanna MW wearing a leather skirt suit with tights and block-heel pumps.

(Image credit: @hannamw)

What each of these shoes shares is a '90s look with a twinge of old Prada—the latter is more noticeable in some pairs than others—and an overall cool factor that deserves to be shown off. Wear them with tights and a knee-length wool or leather skirt or dress in the wintertime. In the summer, opt for something lighter, like linen or silk, but in a similar silhouette. You can even style them with fitted trousers for a sophisticated ensemble that still feels youthful and chic. The options are, as they say, endless.

Scroll down to find your perfect pair. I know I'll be busy finding mine.

Shop block heels:

Square Toe Leather Mules
ZARA
Square Toe Leather Mules

Once I saw that Zara was getting in on this trend, I knew it was about to blow up.

Black Tabi Heels
Maison Margiela
Tabi Heels

These are a piece of fashion legend for a reason. Not only are they famously comfy, but they also signify that you have taste and know what you're talking about.

Sculpted Peep-Toe Pump
Tory Burch
Sculpted Peep-Toe Pump

These Tory Burch peep-toe pumps put a spell on me. They look to have been molded by the gods.

Heeled Shoes With Rounded Toe
Massimo Dutti
Heeled Shoes With Rounded Toe

You bet these are already in my cart.

Patent Leather-Effect Heeled Shoes - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Patent Leather-Effect Heeled Shoes

Simple and pretty.

Cedar Glossed-Leather Pumps
KHAITE
Cedar Glossed-Leather Pumps

Peep toes are another major comeback trend in 2025. This pair checks off two buzzy buys in one.

Heeled Leather Loafers With Pleat Detail - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Heeled Leather Loafers With Pleat Detail

Please style these with fun socks or tights. I'm begging.

Prudens Leather Pumps
THE ROW
Prudens Leather Pumps

Every season, The Row puts out a show that instantly sparks something inside of me. This is that pair right now.

Heeled Pump With Strap
ZARA
Heeled Pump With Strap

The T-strap makes this pair even more tempting, not to mention the $70 price tag.

Ethical
Jeffrey Campbell
Ethical

These are selling scarily fast.

Lady Horsebit-Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps
GUCCI
Lady Horsebit-Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps

If you love a horsebit Gucci shoe but aren't a loafer person (I feel you), go for this gorgeous block-heel slingback instead.

Diona Ankle Strap Pointed Toe Pump
SARTO by Franco Sarto
Diona Ankle Strap Pointed Toe Pump

These feel extra '90s to me.

3.1 Phillip Lim Nadia Heeled Ballerina Pumps
3.1 Phillip Lim
Nadia Heeled Ballerina Pumps

You can tell just from looking at these that they're comfy.

Celine Lily Triomphe Pump in Patent Calfskin
CELINE
Celine Lily Triomphe Pump in Patent Calfskin

See, Celine gets it.

Bourdin Mary Jane Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Bourdin Mary Jane Pump

These are tall, but the heel makes them so much less intimidating.

Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
Prada
Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

You're gonna feel like Dorothy in these red slippers.

Denise Pump
Reformation
Denise Pump

You know who loved a pop of leopard print? Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. Enough said.

Paola Ankle Strap Pointed Toe Pump
Nordstrom
Paola Ankle Strap Pointed Toe Pump

Sale alert.

Pierced Pump
Tory Burch
Pierced Pump

I have the bracelet and necklace to match these pumps, so basically, I need the pumps. That's girl math.

Slingback Pumps
H&M
Slingback Pumps

Just order them. You know you want to.

Okkatopla 50 Suede Pumps
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Okkatopla 50 Suede Pumps

A great pair of classic Manolos will never be an irresponsible purchase.

Magda Patent-Leather Pumps
AEYDE
Magda Patent-Leather Pumps

The kind of heel you can walk in for hours.

Brushed Leather Pumps
Prada
Brushed Leather Pumps

I'm going to Milan in a few weeks and just might have to come home with these.

Hints-2 Suede Square Toe Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Hints-2 Suede Square Toe Pump

Say yes to gray suede.

Belle Snake-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps
PARIS TEXAS
Belle Snake-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps

And always to snakeskin. Always.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸