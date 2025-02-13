Sorry, Stilettos, But These '90s-Inspired, Prada-Coded Anti-Flats Are Hot on Your Trail

I'm one of Big Stiletto's most loyal fans. If I'm not in a training sneaker, you won't find me in flat footwear, and until recently, a chunkier heel couldn't be sourced from my closet. That is, until recently. In the last few seasons, brands like Tory Burch, Khaite, and The Row sparked an interest in block heels, developing fresh takes on the dated shoe silhouette that made me rethink my strict loyalty to skinny and often unstable lifters. Their heels were thicker and heartier and, as such, quite approachable, even at high heights. At the same time, they were just as sleek as any stiletto I'd ever seen, not to mention fresher and different from my usual rotation. Immediately, I began my search for the perfect pair.

Obviously, there are the classic Tabi pumps, which come in a variety of silhouettes, many with a thicker, cylindrical heel. But if you're not in the market for such a divisive toe shape, don't fret. Most of the below options are far more approachable in appearance, not to mention price, with a mix of high and low prices at your fingertips. Think Massimo Dutti, Zara, and Jeffrey Campbell mixed in with Gucci, Prada, and Celine.

What each of these shoes shares is a '90s look with a twinge of old Prada—the latter is more noticeable in some pairs than others—and an overall cool factor that deserves to be shown off. Wear them with tights and a knee-length wool or leather skirt or dress in the wintertime. In the summer, opt for something lighter, like linen or silk, but in a similar silhouette. You can even style them with fitted trousers for a sophisticated ensemble that still feels youthful and chic. The options are, as they say, endless.

Scroll down to find your perfect pair. I know I'll be busy finding mine.

Shop block heels:

ZARA Square Toe Leather Mules $109 SHOP NOW Once I saw that Zara was getting in on this trend, I knew it was about to blow up.

Maison Margiela Tabi Heels $1190 SHOP NOW These are a piece of fashion legend for a reason. Not only are they famously comfy, but they also signify that you have taste and know what you're talking about.

Tory Burch Sculpted Peep-Toe Pump $448 SHOP NOW These Tory Burch peep-toe pumps put a spell on me. They look to have been molded by the gods.

Massimo Dutti Heeled Shoes With Rounded Toe $190 SHOP NOW You bet these are already in my cart.

MANGO Patent Leather-Effect Heeled Shoes $90 SHOP NOW Simple and pretty.

KHAITE Cedar Glossed-Leather Pumps $920 SHOP NOW Peep toes are another major comeback trend in 2025. This pair checks off two buzzy buys in one.

MANGO Heeled Leather Loafers With Pleat Detail $180 $90 SHOP NOW Please style these with fun socks or tights. I'm begging.

THE ROW Prudens Leather Pumps $1290 SHOP NOW Every season, The Row puts out a show that instantly sparks something inside of me. This is that pair right now.

ZARA Heeled Pump With Strap $70 SHOP NOW The T-strap makes this pair even more tempting, not to mention the $70 price tag.

Jeffrey Campbell Ethical $170 SHOP NOW These are selling scarily fast.

GUCCI Lady Horsebit-Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps $1050 SHOP NOW If you love a horsebit Gucci shoe but aren't a loafer person (I feel you), go for this gorgeous block-heel slingback instead.

SARTO by Franco Sarto Diona Ankle Strap Pointed Toe Pump $140 $90 SHOP NOW These feel extra '90s to me.

3.1 Phillip Lim Nadia Heeled Ballerina Pumps $525 SHOP NOW You can tell just from looking at these that they're comfy.

CELINE Celine Lily Triomphe Pump in Patent Calfskin $1050 SHOP NOW See, Celine gets it.

Jeffrey Campbell Bourdin Mary Jane Pump $170 SHOP NOW These are tall, but the heel makes them so much less intimidating.

Prada Patent Leather Slingback Pumps $1200 SHOP NOW You're gonna feel like Dorothy in these red slippers.

Reformation Denise Pump $278 SHOP NOW You know who loved a pop of leopard print? Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. Enough said.

Nordstrom Paola Ankle Strap Pointed Toe Pump $80 $50 SHOP NOW Sale alert.

Tory Burch Pierced Pump $468 SHOP NOW I have the bracelet and necklace to match these pumps, so basically, I need the pumps. That's girl math.

H&M Slingback Pumps $35 SHOP NOW Just order them. You know you want to.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Okkatopla 50 Suede Pumps $825 SHOP NOW A great pair of classic Manolos will never be an irresponsible purchase.

AEYDE Magda Patent-Leather Pumps $425 SHOP NOW The kind of heel you can walk in for hours.

Prada Brushed Leather Pumps $1200 SHOP NOW I'm going to Milan in a few weeks and just might have to come home with these.

Jeffrey Campbell Hints-2 Suede Square Toe Pump $160 $120 SHOP NOW Say yes to gray suede.