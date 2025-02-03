Suddenly, All the Chicest People I Know Are Upgrading Their Outfits With This Winter Accessory Trend

The cloche hat, a signature accessory of the 1920s, is making a roaring comeback thanks to trendsetters like Jennifer Lawrence. Just today, the actress and mother of two was spotted in New York City wearing a ribbed cloche hat styled with a leopard-print coat, a bold-colored sweater, silk pants, and flats. Her ensemble showcased how the vintage-inspired winter accessory has evolved into a modern statement of sophistication.

For those unfamiliar with the term, "cloche" is derived from the French word for "bell," and it describes the hat's bell-shaped design that hugs the head with a narrow brim extending downward to almost shield the eyes rather than straight out, like that of a bucket hat. The cloche, often made of wool, was first introduced in the early 1900s by French milliner Caroline Reboux and became synonymous with the flapper era of the 1920s. It symbolized the liberated, forward-thinking woman, embodying elegance and modernity. It's an illustration that still rings true.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: By Malene Birger coat; Loro Piana Cashmere Baby Fobello Hat ($875); The Row shoes; La Ligne Colby Pant in Black Satin ($295)

Today, the cloche hat has become a staple in street style looks across major fashion capitals. Beyond Lawrence's New York City look, women in Paris have also embraced its return, dressing it up with fur coats and trousers and down with long jackets and sweatpants. They've showcased that this practical yet fashionable accessory offers warmth and a touch of refinement and is a great way to take a winter outfit to the next level.

As we observe its growing influence in street style and celebrity endorsements, the cloche hat proves to be more than just a passing hat trend. It's a timeless piece that adds charm to anyone's wardrobe. Ready to get on board with the cloche hat? Keep scrolling for our curated selection of the best styles.

Style Note: If you want to wear your sweats out of the house this winter, style them with a cloche hat, and you'll have a polished, It girl–approved look.

Shop the best cloche hats:

ZARA Wool Hat $36 SHOP NOW Don't be fooled. This wool cloche look way more expensive than its price tag.

Cos Ribbed-Knit Bucket Hat $59 SHOP NOW Hurry, this is selling out quickly!

Brunello Cucinelli Knitted Mohair-Blend Cloche Hat $1250 SHOP NOW It's a need, not a want.

alo Knit Cloche $88 SHOP NOW This also come in blue, gray, and black.

Cos Mohair Hat $69 SHOP NOW This textured piece will take any winter look to the next level.

Max Mara Raffia-Look Cloche Hat $325 SHOP NOW You'll want to have this for your European summer getaway.