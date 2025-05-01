How to Wear Fashion's Favorite Print (and No, It's Not Leopard)

If you're simultaneously obsessed with the latest micro-trends and too intimidated to test them out, you've come to the right place. This is Ways to Wear, a monthly series where editor Eliza Huber offers a dose of outfit inspiration focused on current trends that feel intriguing yet overwhelming at the same time. Consider it your guide to actually wearing the coolest items of the moment, no matter how puzzling they might appear at first.

Not to sound dramatic, but a print trend that actually feels fresh and not recycled from a few seasons ago is, in fact, groundbreaking. I love animal prints and polka dots just as much as the next fashion person—probably more—but they're not exactly new. Some patterns just stick around, only to show up in a buzzy runway collection and be called the next It print again. But finally, a genuinely unexpected design is gaining traction among fashion-minded shoppers, and I, for one, am prepared to welcome it with open arms.

If the below curation of lauded runway looks hasn't already given it away, I'm talking about plaid, a print that often lives on the outskirts of fashion. It has a presence, yes, but never shines brightest. That is, until now, when brands like The Row, Bottega Veneta, Kallmeyer, and Calvin Klein are making the checkered pattern priority number one.

A photo from The Row's Spring 2025 collection including a blue-and-red plaid shirt and green pants.
(Image credit: The Row)

The first signs of plaid's renaissance arrived when The Row released its spring 2025 lookbook, which featured a handful of check-print pieces that would go on to sell out and go viral online. The Tina Jacket—marked with blue-and-red intersecting lines and a scarf-like collar detail—sold out in what felt like moments, leaving shoppers to scour the secondhand market for one in their size, ignoring their heightened prices. The Nesson Shirt, Esperanza Skirt, and Tavishina Skirt also became top buys for the season.

Ahead of his departure from Bottega Veneta, Matthieu Blazy likewise leaned into plaid, featuring the print throughout his pre-spring 2025 and spring 2025 collections in the form of coats, shirts, skirts, and more. Kallmeyer's fall/winter 2025 show saw a Jordan Catalano–esque plaid "shirt" tied around one model's waist. (The plaid knot is actually attached to the trousers in a sneaky, smart move by the brand's designer and founder, Daniella Kallmeyer.) Meanwhile, at Veronica Leoni's Calvin Klein debut in New York, the classic plaid shirt returned to fashion with a sleek upgrade that felt elegant and casual at the same time.

Intrigued? So was I, which is why I set out to style the print in my daily life. See how I'll be wearing plaid this season below.

Eliza Huber wearing a red plaid shirt with black trousers.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Wearing: Original Madras Trading Co. shirt; Paige pants; Massimo Dutti Heeled Shoes With Rounded Toe ($190); COS Mini Studio Bowler Bag ($220); Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1998C ($480); Cartier watch; Jenny Bird Nouveaux Puff Earrings ($158)

Eliza Huber wearing a red plaid shirt with black trousers.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Styling notes: Not going to lie—I leaned heavily on the aforementioned runway looks for styling inspiration when I first started incorporating plaid into my wardrobe this season. For this look, I looked to the very first outfit featured in The Row's spring 2025 lookbook, in which a model wears the Nesson Shirt with black Lilas Pants, a classic black belt, and sporty sandals. I made the look feel more me by ditching the belt, adding heels, and leaning on accessories, like my new COS bowler bag and Khaite x Oliver Peoples wire-rim sunglasses. I got this shirt, by Original Madras Trading Co., at Century 21 on deep sale, and now cannot stop wearing it. It's so lightweight and breezy while also looking put-together and unique.

Eliza Huber wearing a tan Tory Burch plaid shirt with a leather Tom Ford for Gucci pencil skirt.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Wearing: Tory Burch shirt; Gucci skirt; Bottega Veneta Small Andiamo ($4700); Jimmy Choo boots; Cartier watch

Eliza Huber wearing a tan Tory Burch plaid shirt with a leather Tom Ford for Gucci pencil skirt.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Styling notes: One misconception about plaid is that it always looks casual, but that simply is not true. You can easily dress it up as long as you pair it with the right pieces. Here, I swapped out a classic white or blue button-down shirt with a plaid version from Tory Burch, and tucked it into a tailored leather pencil skirt from Gucci (Tom Ford era, naturally) that I found at the Manhattan Vintage Show. To continue elevating the print, I wore stiletto sock boots from Jimmy Choo and added my Bottega Veneta Andiamo Bag in the color Fondant.

Shop plaid in 2025:

Nesson Oversized Checked Cotton-Voile Shirt
THE ROW
Nesson Oversized Checked Cotton-Voile Shirt

This top won't still be in stock come Memorial Day Weekend. Trust me.

Checkered Midi Skirt Zw Collection
ZARA
Checkered Midi Skirt ZW Collection

This skirt is giving Kurt Cobain vibes.

Hattie Headscarf
Reformation
Hattie Headscarf

A (very) good accessory.

Draped Neck Check Top
Massimo Dutti
Draped Neck Check Top

This light, airy version feels so fresh.

Guest in Residence Gingham Flare Pants
Guest in Residence
Gingham Flare Pants

You might as well get the matching top, too.

Shop the matching Gingham Shrunken Polo ($195).

Embroidered Checked Cotton-Flannel Shirt
POLO RALPH LAUREN
Embroidered Checked Cotton-Flannel Shirt

I have a vintage version of this shirt, and it's truly the most comfortable and easiest top I own.

Check Stretch Linen Shirt Dress in Breeze - Women | Burberry® Official
Burberry
Check Stretch Linen Shirt Dress in Breeze

The big belt really does it for me.

Massimo Dutti, 100% Cotton Check Shirt
Massimo Dutti
100% Cotton Check Shirt

Copying this look as we speak.

Plaid Shoulder Pad Shirt Zw Collection
ZARA
Plaid Shoulder Pad Shirt ZW Collection

I think this is the best affordable alternative if you want to get The Row look for less.

Olina Linen Pant Es
Reformation
Olina Linen Pant Es

So comfy. So cute.

Madewell, Flannel Button-Up Shirt-Jacket in Plaid
Madewell
Flannel Button-Up Shirt-Jacket in Plaid

When fall rolls around, this jacket will come in serious handy.

Oversized Leather-Trimmed Checked Wool-Blend Flannel Coat
CHLOÉ
Oversized Leather-Trimmed Checked Wool-Blend Flannel Coat

A truly beautiful piece of outerwear. Hang it in the Louvre!

Gusta Knit Cropped Pant
Reformation
Gusta Knit Cropped Pant

I'm obsessed with pedal pushers and plaid, so these are pretty much perfect in my eyes.

Relaxed Button-Up Shirt in Plaid
j.crew
Relaxed Button-Up Shirt in Plaid

This is a steal!

Massimo Dutti, Cotton Blend Check Shirt
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Blend Check Shirt

Simply lovely.

Queenie Skirt in Rust Prince of Wales Check
Emilia Wickstead
Queenie Skirt in Rust Prince of Wales Check

For a super-dressed-up and elegant take on plaid, may I suggest this Emilia Wickstead flared skirt?

Wool Blend Plaid Cape Zw Collection
ZARA
Wool Blend Plaid Cape ZW Collection

Capes aren't going anywhere anytime soon. I can promise you that.

Draped Checked Cotton-Seersucker Blouse
BOTTEGA VENETA
Draped Checked Cotton-Seersucker Blouse

Bottega Veneta sold out of this top online so fast, but luckily, Net-a-Porter still has plenty in stock. Run.

Irene Linen Jacket
Reformation
Irene Linen Jacket

Once you've added this jacket to your cart, go do the same thing with the matching set.

Shop the matching Grace Linen Two-Piece ($248).

Regular Fit Check Cotton Shirt - Women | Burberry® Official
Burberry
Regular Fit Check Cotton Shirt

If any brand knows plaid, it's Burberry.

Rosie Assoulin Hippie Skirt
Rosie Assoulin
Hippie Skirt

Sale alert!

Women's Structured Cotton Check Jacket in Tomato/chalk/black
Bottega Veneta
Structured Cotton Check Jacket

Bottega Veneta's plaid offering from the last few seasons is nothing short of elite.

Weska Plaid Shirt - Multicolor
Frankie Shop
Weska Plaid Shirt

The contrast collar is so chic.

Alyse Gusset Skirt in Cotton Voile
Kallmeyer
Alyse Gusset Skirt in Cotton Voile

Fantastic—give me 14 of them right now.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

